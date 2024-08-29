Romano makes ‘guarantee’ on Darwin Nunez future, as Liverpool man ‘wants to feel important’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the truth on the future of Darwin Nunez, as he states the Liverpool forward “wants to feel as an important player” under new boss Arne Slot.

The Reds have played two games so far in the Premier League, scoring four goals and conceding none. That currently puts them fourth in the table.

Nunez has not contributed to any of the goals so far, having played just 18 minutes from the bench, in the latest victory against Brentford. Diogo Jota has been preferred to him up top, and has scored one goal and assisted another.

Nunez has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the late stages of the transfer window, and it’s been suggested that he wants to leave Anfield.

Transfer insider Romano has rubbished that, guaranteeing that he wants to stay, but that he may be hoping for a bigger role than he currently has.

“I saw some reports people sent me, again I have no idea where this is coming from, about Darwin pushing to leave Liverpool,” Romano said.

“I think it’s important to say for those who follow Liverpool, who like Darwin or maybe don’t like Darwin, it’s important to clarify that Darwin is absolutely not planning to leave Liverpool, at least not this summer. I can guarantee this. Darwin is really, really focused on Liverpool.

“Obviously, this season is going to be important, he wants to feel as an important player, so let’s see how the season will go. But, for this summer, it has never been a possibility for Darwin to leave Liverpool. Never a possibility.

“And never Darwin has asked Liverpool to go. I can guarantee this exactly from those close to Darwin Nunez.”

There seems a chance that if he remains in a fringe role, the Uruguayan forward, who bagged 18 goals in all competitions last season, could search for other avenues away from Anfield next summer.

But for now, he is ready to fight for his place in the Liverpool side.

