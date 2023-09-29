Transfer expert reveals Man Utd, Chelsea ‘scouts’ begin ‘tracking’ Brazilian teen with new ‘agency’

Scouts of Chelsea and Manchester United are both ‘tracking’ the progress of Brazilian teenager Lorran, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea have signed a few teenagers from Brazil since Todd Boehly bought the club last year.

Former Varco da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos was the first Brazilian to join the club under Boehly’s ownership.

Then in the summer transfer window, the Blues bought Deivid Washington, 18, and Angelo, 18, from Santos for a combined €31million (£26.8million).

They were also interested in buying Endrick from Sao Paulo but the 17-year-old has agreed to sign for Real Madrid for €37.5m and will officially join the Spanish giants at the end of the season.

Manchester United have signed a couple of South American talents in Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri, but do not have much of a reputation for doing this regularly.

It appears the Red Devils are in the race for Flamengo teenager Lorran, though.

READ MORE: Savage predicts more woes for Chelsea: Premier League Predictions Week 6 vs F365, Tipstrr, TEAMTalk

According to Romano, both United and Chelsea had scouts ‘track’ the 17-year-old ‘recently’.

It is added that the young attacker has a release clause in his contract worth a whopping €50m (£43.2m).

Lorran has also recently joined the same agency as fellow Brazilian stars Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Martinelli and Lucas Paqueta.

Romano wrote on X: “Understand Manchester United and Chelsea scouts recently tracked Lorran, Brazilian top talent born in 2006.

“Release clause included in his Flamengo deal: €50m.

“He signed with Roc Nation Sports Brazil, the agency of Jay-Z — with Vinicius Jr, Paqueta Martinelli, Endrick.”

Lorran has scored six goals in 13 appearances across all competitions this season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has also said: “Born in 2006, remember the name: Lorran. He is a very talented offensive midfield player. He signed this week with [a] new agency, Roc Nation Sports Brazil, it’s the agency of Jay-Z, a very important agency.

“He already has a release clause in his contract. From what I’m hearing, it’s €50m. So, the clause is there, people in Brazil believe that he is going to be the next big thing coming to Europe from Brazil.

“What I can tell you is that Man Utd and Chelsea both sent their scouts to keep an eye on the player recently.

“Let’s see if they will decide to bid, let’s see if they will decide to enter the race with an official proposal.

“At the moment, it is just scouting activity, but these two clubs are monitoring and keeping an eye on Lorran.”

MAILBOX: Have we learned nothing? Paul Pogba deserves same sympathy as Dele Alli…