According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, it “could be over” for one Manchester United star at Old Trafford, with a return to Serie A possible.

The Red Devils are enduring a disastrous season as they are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table and a huge squad overhaul is required to make Ruben Amorim‘s squad equipped to his favoured 3-4-3 formation.

Signings are required in attacking areas, with Man Utd’s current crop of forwards among the worst in the Premier League, as Rasmus Hojlund’s form has fallen off a cliff.

Man Utd paid around £64m plus add-ons to sign Hojlund, who scored 16 goals in all competitions during his debut season before suffering a massive decline this term.

Hojlund has been sporadically linked with a potential exit in recent months and Romano revealed on Thursday that “Serie A clubs are monitoring” him after he previously impressed for Atalanta in Italy.

“Serie A clubs are monitoring Rasmus Hojlund situation ahead of the summer transfer window,” Romano said on X.

“If Manchester United decided to sell Højlund to bring in a new striker in the summer, Italian clubs would be ready to start concrete contacts.”

Romano provided a more detailed explanation on YouTube, suggesting it “could be over” for Hojlund at Man Utd.

“Rasmus Hojlund’s situation could be over. I told you this in February,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Now Italian clubs have started calling about Hojlund. They have a feeling there could be a chance to bring the player back to Serie A. They signed him from Atalanta.

“The Italian clubs have had some feedback, and we have to see about the price and what Man Utd decide to do, but it’s an interesting situation.

“Juventus like the striker. Napoli also want to bring in an important striker in the summer. They have genuine interest in Rasmus Hojlund. These are two clubs monitoring the situation.”

Ipswich Town standout Liam Delap is a potential replacement for Hojlund, with Romano claiming Man Utd are among several clubs ‘most advanced’ on the former Man City star.

“In case Ipswich gets relegated to the Championship, Delap will be available in the summer transfer window for only £30 million. It’s a big opportunity,” Romano added.

“He’s surely on the list of Man Utd. They’ll decide which striker they want when they have cleared the Financial Fair Play (FFP ) situation, so they know how much they can spend.

“And then Chelsea, who like Delap. These two clubs are interested. There is also some interest from Germany. But in England, they think Delap could be a bargain, and he’s also not on a crazy salary and this is helping in terms of FFP.

“Man Utd have already had some conversations to understand how the clause works. Chelsea had talks in January, but Delap wanted to respect Ipswich Town.

“Manchester City have a buy-back clause and also a 20% sell-on clause but at the moment my understanding is that Chelsea and Man Utd are the two clubs most advanced on Delap.”