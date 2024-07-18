Romano: Man Utd ‘super active’ to fill one role after Yoro as Ashworth changes tack over PSG star

Man Utd are 'super active' in the transfer market to fill one position.

Manchester United are ‘super active’ in the transfer market to fill one position after Leny Yoro according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Yoro is expected to be announced as a new United player after the Red Devils agreed a £52m fee with Lille before the 18-year-old completed his medical at the Carrington training ground on Wednesday.

He will be United’s second signing of the summer after Joshua Zirkzee’s £36m move from Bologna as new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe starts to make his impact at Old Trafford.

Dan Ashworth is the man charged with transfer dealings as the club’s new sporting director and a potential deal for Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is still in place if they decide to push for another centre-back, though Romano claims they are also ‘super active’ in a bid to plug a hole that’s set to open up in the squad.

Romano said on YouTube: “Manchester United keep working on several options also in the midfield, in case Casemiro deal accelerates with Al-Ittihad.

“After Zirkzee, after Yoro, the midfield is going to be a crucial position. This is the plan, this is the idea, Manchester United are ‘super active’ in the market.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED TRANSFER NEWS ON F365

👉 Leny Yoro is the first genuine Man Utd transfer coup we can remember

👉 Harry Maguire second in ranking of every Man Utd centre-back post-Sir Alex Ferguson

👉 Every Man Utd signing post-Sir Alex ranked: Sancho in bottom five, Antony 46th, Garnacho on podium

The midfielder consistently linked with the Red Devils over the last few weeks and months has been Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte.

The 23-year-old – who played every game for Uruguay en route to the semi-final of Copa America – only joined PSG last summer in a £52m deal but the Ligue 1 side are said to be willing to listen to offers.

Ugarte is also said to be open to a move to Old Trafford, but FFP concerns may prevent the transfer.

GIVEMESPORT claim United are ‘refusing’ to rule out the possibility of a loan deal for next season with an option or obligation to buy, though the report claims they might have to bide their time if PSG are only prepared to sanction a permanent departure’.

The Red Devils reportedly don’t want to spend £45m on the Uruguay international, who is deemed the ideal midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo.