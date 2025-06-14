Viktor Gyokeres is ‘unlikely’ to join Manchester United this summer as his ‘priority is to join Arsenal’, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Gyokeres scored 43 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for Sporting in 2023/24 and then bagged 54 in 52 last season.

The Swedish striker has been on the radar of several top clubs after another sensational season at Sporting CP, and while United have made contact in recent weeks, it’s Mikel Arteta’s side who appear to be in pole position.

Romano reports that Gyokeres ‘always remained an option’ for Arsenal despite apparently prioritising RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who was being tracked by Chelsea and United.

MORE: What’s going on with Gyokeres? Arsenal, Man Utd bid(s), ‘blackmail’, fake agent quotes and a ‘sales mandate’

The transfer expert wrote on X: “Viktor Gyokeres’ priority is to join Arsenal this summer despite calls from Manchester United in the recent weeks. Gyokeres always an option amid Sesko talks with no deal sealed so far, Arsenal keep assessing situation. United remain keen but believe deal now unlikely.”

United had been exploring Gyokeres as a potential solution to their No.9 problems. But despite their interest, Gyokeres is understood to favour a move to north London, and United now reportedly believe a deal is unlikely to materialise.

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365

👉 Man Utd ‘serious’ about Ekitike ‘offensive’ as £100m transfer talks ‘intensify’

👉 Rashford to stay as Amorim’s No.9 if sense finally prevails at Manchester United

👉 Every Premier League transfer and release confirmed in the summer of 2025

The news is a blow for new Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim, who knows Gyokeres well from their time together in Lisbon.

Amorim is keen to bring in a proven striker after underwhelming campaigns from Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, but it seems his former talisman is looking elsewhere.

Gyokeres would offer a physical, direct threat at centre-forward for Arsenal – something Arteta has desperately missed over the last three campaigns as the Gunners finished second in the Premier League each year.

Romano’s update comes hours after Portuguese newspaper Record claimed that Gyokeres has officially ‘rejected’ United to ‘prioritise’ Arsenal.

Gyokeres has an £84million release clause in his contract, but he’s expected to leave for less, probably in the region of £65m.

United, meanwhile, are now expected to turn their focus to the more expensive Hugo Ekitike, with talks ongoing for the Eintracht Frankfurt striker.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also monitoring that situation, but United are seen as the most advanced.

READ NEXT: Transfer rumour power ranking: Shock Robertson link, Man City to bid for Newcastle star