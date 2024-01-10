Hannibal Mejbri has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd duo Jadon Sancho and Hannibal Mejbri are closing in on moves away from Old Trafford this winter, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Sancho came off the bench in the first three Premier League matches of the season before Erik ten Hag decided to leave him out of the squad completely for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal in early September.

Ten Hag told reporters that Sancho had been omitted from the Man Utd squad because of poor performances in training – but the England international took to social media to deny that and claim he had become a “scapegoat” for their poor start to the season.

Sancho eventually deleted the post but has since refused to apologise to Ten Hag with the Man Utd boss banning the winger from first-team training facilities.

And it is now extremely likely that Sancho departs on loan in the winter transfer market with the headline of Romano’s Caught Offside column claiming Man Utd exits for Sancho and Hannibal are ‘getting closer’.

On Sancho, Romano wrote: “This deal is a matter of time, the Sancho deal to Borussia Dortmund is progressing well and fast. We will see today/tomorrow but BVB remain optimistic, there are no issues from what I am hearing, it’s just time to be patient.”

READ MORE: Arteta below Howe, Klopp third in ranking of Premier League managers by career transfer spend

On Hannibal, Romano added: “I think it’s an important week for Hannibal loan decision. Sevilla keep pushing to have him, they are favourites but Everton want to try until the end. More contacts will follow in the next hours to make final decision.”

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker has warned Dortmund about re-signing Sancho this winter as he insists the winger is a “bad apple”.

Parker told SpilXperten: “I’m a little bit surprised that Dortmund wants him back. He was a problem at Dortmund and I think he will be again.

“It seems like they are doing him a favour because he brought them so much money when Man United bought him.

“I assume that he has promised Dortmund to change as a person, but they should consider that he has disrespected his manager and his teammates.

“They are taking a gamble because they know he is a bad influence.

“He is a bad apple, that’s for sure. He is not disciplined and he has never done himself justice. Hopefully he has learned a big lesson and he will be more respectful in the future.

“He can’t expect to go there and believe his bad history will disappear. People will remember his antics.”