Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund have finally agreed a fee for the transfer of English winger Jamie Gittens to the London club, according to reports.

The Blues have been chasing Gittens for weeks and had a couple of bids rejected before reaching an agreement on Saturday.

They wanted him in time for the Club World Cup but were unable to make it happen, meaning the 20-year-old travelled to the United States with Dortmund.

It was reported that the Bundesliga side were holding out for at least £50million for Gittens, and Chelsea have given in to their demands, though there’s no official mention of the fee yet.

Fabrice Hawkins broke the news on Saturday evening, confirming that there’s an agreement between Dortmund and Chelsea, with Gittens expected to sign a seven-year contract.

The French journalist wrote on X: “AGREEMENT between Chelsea and Dortmund for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. 7 year contract as revealed. The winger will sign at Chelsea.”

Fabrizio Romano also jumped in, giving the transfer his trademark Here We Go and confirming that Gittens’ medical will take place on Saturday.

“Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to Chelsea, here we go!” Romano said on X. “Deal agreed club to club with Borussia Dortmund.

“Contract until June 2032 for JBW, who always wanted Chelsea. Understand medical will take place TONIGHT for Jamie. BVB accepted last bid, as @FabriceHawkins reports.”

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea continue to pursue Brighton forward Joao Pedro after agreeing to pay big money for Jamie Gittens.

According to a report from talkSPORT, Brighton are demanding more than £60million for the Brazilian, with Newcastle also keen.

The Magpies failed with a £50million bid this week, while another unnamed Premier League side have also seen an offer rejected.

The report states:

talkSPORT understands that Brighton have set their asking price for Joao Pedro at £60 million+. Chelsea and Newcastle United are leading the race for the versatile attacker, with the latter having a £50 million bid turned down. There has been another from a different top-flight side also rejected. The Toon are expected to come back in with another offer, while the Blues feel confident that they can sign the Brazilian. Pedro can play up front, as a second striker or on either wing, which explains why he is in such high demand this summer.

