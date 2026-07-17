Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Arsenal intend to do after signing Christos Tzolis, with their intention to turn to Morgan Rogers.

After winning the Premier League title but losing in the Champions League final, Arsenal have been active in the transfer market to strengthen their squad.

So far this summer, the Gunners have signed Piero Hincapie and Illan Meslier permanently, while they are now close to signing Tzolis after David Ornstein revealed on Thursday that they have reached an agreement for the winger’s move to the Emirates.

The Gunners are also targeting a new midfielder as they look at signing Newcastle United standout Bruno Guimaraes, but they are expected to further strengthen their attack in the coming weeks and Romano has confirmed that Aston Villa star Rogers is their “next major target”.

Arsenal near ‘full agreement’ for Morgan Rogers

Romano has stated that the Gunners are currently favouring Rogers over PSG star Bradley Barcola, and they already closing in on a “full agreement” with the player over personal terms.

“Arsenal are not finished at all,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“They will continue to be very busy in the market. We have to see what happens with William Saliba because the injury appears to be quite serious. In midfield, we already know they want to strengthen, and it is also important to mention the situation regarding another winger.

“I maintain my information. I know there have been many reports linking Arsenal with Bradley Barcola. It is a strange situation because, for several weeks, the reports suggested Barcola was not available. Then suddenly the reports switched to Barcola and Arsenal, while nobody was mentioning Barcola and Liverpool. Liverpool remain very interested in Bradley Barcola.

“At the moment, Arsenal are not negotiating for Bradley Barcola. There are no active talks. From my information, the player Arsenal still want to add as their new winger is Morgan Rogers.

“Discussions with the player are already at an advanced stage. There are no significant issues regarding the contract, and the personal terms are almost fully agreed. Only a few details remain to be clarified before Arsenal are ready to move and begin club-to-club negotiations for Morgan Rogers.

“After completing the deal for Christos Tzolis, Morgan Rogers is expected to become Arsenal’s next major target.”

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Reports have suggested that Rogers could cost as much as £130m this summer, and it remains to be seen whether this could put off Arsenal.

And he has stated that Barcola could leave PSG this summer under certain conditions.

“An exit is possible, but only if a very significant offer arrives,” Romano added.

“It has to be a major proposal.

“So yes, a transfer is possible, but it is not guaranteed unless a club comes forward with serious money.

“Liverpool are fully aware of the situation and remain interested in the player. We will have to see how this develops over the coming weeks.”

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