Romano reveals Newcastle ‘to go big’ for ‘ideal’ Isak replacement as ‘gentleman’s agreement’ revealed

Newcastle ‘want to go big’ to sign the ‘ideal’ replacement for Alexander Isak, but are the Magpies a “special” enough club to be eligible for the ‘gentleman’s agreement’?

Alexander Isak dropped the bombshell on Thursday that he wants to leave the club amid interest from Liverpool and Saudi Arabia.

The Sweden international has ‘not closed doors’ to a potential move to the Saudi Pro League but is ‘giving his priority’ to the Premier League champions, who are currently thought to be preparing a British transfer record bid to land their dream striker despite already completing the signing of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chelsea were linked with a move for Isak earlier this season but have now ‘changed their tune’ following the signings of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro; they ‘have no desire to pursue a move for Isak’, according to The Athletic.

But Newcastle are preparing for what now looks to be his inevitable exit this summer and a report on Thursday claimed the club bosses are looking at RB Leipzig pair Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko, with the latter thought to be the ‘ideal’ replacement for Isak, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer expert also revealed that Newcastle may be able to land the Slovenian for a cut-price fee if they’re deemed a “special” enough club, before claiming Eddie Howe’s side are ready to ‘go big’ to secure his signature.

Romano wrote on X: ‘There’s gentlemen agreement between Benjamin Šeško and RB Leipzig. The price tag for limited clubs could be reduced to range of €70-80m plus €5-10m add-ons. This is only valid for few clubs considered “special” by Šeško.

Romano later added: ‘Understand Newcastle are ready to present their project to Benjamin Šeško as they want to go big! Proposal to the player also being prepared as #NUFC see Šeško as ideal striker in case Isak leaves, as he wants to. As revealed earlier, Newcastle are very keen on Šeško.’

Manchester United have also been heavily linked with a move for Sesko amid reports claiming the 22-year-old is ‘open’ to the move to Old Trafford despite the lack of European football on offer.

But The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell claims the Red Devils aren’t ‘actively pursuing’ Sesko.

Whitwell told the Talk of the Devils podcast: “Benjamin Sesko is another one that United have obviously tracked for a long, long time, and he’s now not going to Arsenal and I think that’s a really fascinating one, how that all develops as well.

“He is somebody that United have looked at for years, but at this point, as far as I’m aware, the cost of that and the fact that he didn’t sort of go through the Bundesliga last season, tearing it up, I think this combination means that he’s not one that’s been actively pursued.

“But there’s certainly options that they’re kind of looking at, and it is just about balancing the books.”