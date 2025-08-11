Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘will 100% leave’ Paris Saint-Germain having been left out of their squad for the Super Cup on Wednesday and Fabrizio Romano has revealed his ‘most likely destination’.

The Italy international joined PSG from AC Milan in 2021 on a free transfer and has made 161 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, recently starring for them to claim their first Champions League title, keeping six clean sheets across the competition, including one in the final.

But he’s been heavily linked with an exit this summer having rejected PSG’s offers of a new contract, based in the new salary structure of lower wages with big incentives on performances.

A report over the weekend claimed Donnarumma has been left to ‘find a new club’ as PSG ‘do not want to keep the Italy international and have two top keepers in the squad this season having signed Lucas Chevalier from Lille for £47m this summer.

It was also noted that they ‘expect an offer from Chelsea, Manchester United or Inter Milan, who have all had contact with Enzo Raiola, Donnarumma’s agent’.

TalkSPORT reporter Anil Kandola later claimed he’s been informed that Donnarumma ‘wants’ Man Utd and ‘United get him if they want him’ before a report on Monday claimed the Red Devils have ‘held direct meetings’ for Donnarumma, with manager Ruben Amorim a ‘big fan’ of the 26-year-old.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has offered United and the other interested clubs a big boost by revealing Donnarumma will ‘100% leave the club’, though not necessarily this summer, with the ‘relationship completely broken’ after he was left out of their squad for the Super Cup against Tottenham.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Paris Saint-Germain exclude Gigio Donnarumma from their squad for UEFA Super Cup. Donnarumma will not sign new deal at PSG, there’s no agreement and he will 100% leave the club, this summer or in 2026 as free agent. Gigio’s camp feel it’s unfair situation for the GK.’

He later added: ‘Gigio Donnarumma will leave Paris St Germain for sure, most likely this or eventually next summer. The relationship is completely broken after club decide to exclude Gigio from their squad for Super Cup. Understand Premier League is the most likely destination.’

Donnarumma is currently valued by Transfermarkt at €40m [£35m] but The Sun claim PSG are willing to listen to offers of just £26m for the goalkeeper.

It remains to be seen whether United have the funds to sign Donnarumma without selling members of their bomb squad, though they’ve remarkably managed to secure the signings of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon for a combined £198m despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s insistence that they would have been “bust by Christmas” had he not saved their bacon, so what’s an extra £26m?