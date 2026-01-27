According to reports, a deal for Liverpool star Andy Robertson to join Tottenham Hotspur is “not off” as this deal could be ‘triggered’ by a ‘domino’.

Robertson’s proposed move to Spurs is one of this transfer window’s more surprising deals as he nears the end of his current Liverpool contract.

The Scotland international was always likely to leave Liverpool at some point in 2026 as Arne Slot’s side have signed Milos Kerkez to be his long-term replacement.

But it became clear last week that his exit could be brought forward due to interest from Spurs, who reportedly had a deal ‘agreed’ before talks broke down over the weekend.

This is said to be due to Liverpool needing Kostas Tsimikas to return from his loan at Roma to fill the void left by Robertson, though Fabrizio Romano has explained that a deal for the Spurs target is “still on standby”.

“At the moment, the deal is still on standby. There are no agreements for the domino of left-backs. Let’s clarify. Roma want to sign a new left-back. [David] Moller Wolfe could be a possibility,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Then Roma would allow [Kostas] Tsimikas to go to Liverpool. And then Liverpool would allow Andy Robertson to go to Tottenham. This could be the domino.

“At the moment, there are still not all the agreements done. At the moment, it’s on standby. But the deal is still not considered completely off.

“We have to see what’s going to happen there with this domino. Robertson was open to moving to Tottenham.

“I think Robertson is still going to be a story in 2026. We will see if something happens in the final days of this window or eventually in the summer transfer window when he’s still expected to leave Liverpool and try a new chapter.”

Respected journalist David Ornstein has backed this report for The Athletic, claiming a deal could be rekindled if Roma ‘can find a deal they deem satisfactory’ to replace Tsimikas, with it noted that they ‘would like an emerging talent’ and ‘not a panic buy’.

Now, a report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Robertson to Spurs is ‘still alive’ as a ‘domino effect is ready to be triggered’.

Liverpool are said to have ‘informed Robertson that a move to Tottenham remains an option for the final week of the window’, while Wolves defender David Moller Wolfe is a potential replacement for Tsimikas.

The report explains: ‘Roma have been working intensely to secure a new left‑back and have already seen one attempt knocked back. Their opening bid of £7million for Wolves defender David Möller Wolfe — who only arrived from AZ Alkmaar in the summer — has been rejected.

‘Wolves are prepared to sanction his departure, but only if they can recoup the £10million they invested in the Norwegian. The Serie A side are weighing up whether to return with an improved offer, though they are also assessing alternative targets as they push to resolve the situation quickly.’