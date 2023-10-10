Romano provides big update on Man Utd linked Prem striker Ten Hag is ‘obsessed’ with

Fabrizio Romano has given an intriguing update on the future of Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, who is being chased by several top clubs.

The prolific 18-year-old striker has been linked with moves to Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea as he continues to flourish with the high-flying Seagulls.

Ferguson made his debut for Brighton in 2021 and he has gradually become one of their most important players. Last season, the striker scored an impressive 16 goals in 34 appearances, as well as making five assists.

He has continued his excellent form so far this season, too, netting four goals in eight Premier League outings, leaving him in joint-third place in the division’s scoring charts.

Ferguson’s performances have unsurprisingly caught the attention of several top clubs. As mentioned, Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea are all keen on him. Man Utd were linked with the Brighton star most recently, with Erik ten Hag allegedly ‘obsessed’ with him.

It was claimed in September that Man Utd made a cheeky £50m bid for Ferguson in the summer window, which was ‘laughed off’ by Brighton as it was far below their expectations.

Fegruson signed a new contract with Brighton in April, committing his future with the south coast club until June 2028. At his stage, it isn’t clear whether a release clause was included in the deal.

Now, reputed transfer journo Romano has given an update on the Republic of Ireland international’s situation.

“Evan Ferguson continues to attract interest, but I don’t have confirmation on a release clause in his new deal,” Romano wrote on X.

“I think Brighton are also relaxed on this situation – even though they know many top clubs are keeping an eye on Ferguson, at the same time they also want to give him time, there is no rush, so I’m not sure he will move next summer.”

He added: “I understand the plan is to keep him for at least one more season, so it won’t be easy for top clubs to sign him.”

Recent reports have claimed that it would take an offer in excess of £100m to make Brighton even consider parting ways with Ferguson in January. As stated by Romano, however, it is more likely that he will remain at the Amex for at least one more season.

With that in mind, would take a monumental bid from Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool or Chelsea to lure him away from Brighton any time soon.

