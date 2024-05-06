Fabrizio Romano ‘guarantees’ that Liverpool are not interested in signing Pedri from Barcelona with the situation ‘completely quiet’.

Pedri is one of many Barcelona players being linked with a move away from the Nou Camp as president Joan Laporta looks to balance the books.

It was reported last month that director of football Deco had told Laporta to ‘get rid of’ the Spanish international as cashing in on him would be ‘the best decision’ for the club.

The Blaugrana president is desperate to raise funds and has reportedly decided to make Ronald Araujo and three other regular starters available for transfer, but Pedri is not one of them.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the 21-year-old’s future in recent weeks, with Liverpool believed to be keen.

Pedri to Liverpool? Not happening, says Fabrizio Romano

However, in a blow to Liverpool fans, transfer expert Romano has said it is not happening, with Pedri ‘really happy and always super committed to Barcelona’.

‘Despite what has been reported elsewhere, I can guarantee that there is nothing between Pedri and Liverpool, or between Liverpool and Barcelona for Pedri – the situation is completely quiet. Pedri is really happy and always super committed to Barcelona, and he’s a crucial part of the project at the Nou Camp,’ Romano wrote in his CaughtOffside column. ‘Of course, contract talks will have to take place in the next weeks and months – this will be one of the priorities for Barca after an agreement was reached for Pau Cubarsi (it’s just about the final details now); Pedri is another player who will speak to Barca about a new contract, talks will take place, but when PSG were interested in the past Pedri never wanted to entertain any talks because his full focus remains on Barcelona. ‘So, a new contract will be a topic really soon between Pedri and Barca, and it’s also important to say that Liverpool have different priorities – a new centre-back, and a new player in the offensive positions, so these are the areas to watch, more than a big signing in midfield.’

Liverpool’s priorities appear to lie elsewhere with incoming manager Arne Slot looking to raid Feyenoord.

The Reds have been linked with Mats Wieffer and Lutsharel Geertruida, with Slot hoping to land one or two of his ‘trusted lieutenants’, as per Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Pedri to stay at Barcelona

Pedri, meanwhile, has struggled with injuries this campaign and has only started 13 games in La Liga in 2023/24.

A hamstring issue has been holding him back this term but he is returning to full fitness ahead of Euro 2024, where he will be one of Spain’s most important players.

While Spain have a strong chance of success at this summer’s European Championships in Germany, Barca’s season is threatening to end poorly.

Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Girona saw them fall below their opponents into third, while Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions thanks to the result.

Laporta was reportedly ‘furious’ after the loss as it has put Barca’s participation in next season’s Spanish Super Cup in doubt, which could cost the club millions.

