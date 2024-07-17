Romano quashes Liverpool, Real Madrid transfer talk with Ancelotti ‘attentive’ to Klopp favourite

Fabrizio Romano says Real Madrid are “attentive” to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Liverpool but insists there is “nothing fresh” amid reports he is keen on the move.

Alexander-Arnold made his Liverpool debut when he was 18 and has played 310 times for his boyhood club.

The England right-back was Jurgen Klopp’s fourth-most used player during the German’s tenure at Anfield, winning a Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups in their time together.

There are question marks over Alexander-Arnold’s long-term future at Liverpool with his contract set to expire next year.

All of the changes behind the scenes and Arne Slot replacing Klopp in the dugout have seen talks over a new deal be shelved.

It is unclear when the Reds plan to begin negotiations with the 25-year-old – who will surely be keen to extend his stay at Anfield.

They are playing a risky game with Real Madrid lurking in the background.

German transfer journalist Christian Falk reported on Tuesday evening that the possibility of Alexander-Arnold moving to Madrid is ‘getting concrete’ with the Englishman ‘interested’ in making the switch.

Romano shuts down Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid rumours

This has been quashed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who insists there is “no update”, though Los Blancos are “attentive” to Trent’s situation at Liverpool.

“There’s no update on Trent Alexander-Arnold at the moment,” Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside.

“I shared in March that Real Madrid are monitoring the situation and this remains the case, nothing fresh or new so far.

“Real Madrid are just attentive to many situations of good players with short contracts, Alexander-Arnold is one of them.”

Liverpool are entering a new era with Slot and Alexander-Arnold is yet to train under his new head coach having reached the final of Euro 2024 with England.

The defender will go on holiday and likely return to Merseyside in a fortnight, where he will meet the Dutchman for the first time.

He has only worked under Klopp at club level and Gareth Southgate at senior international level, earning his England debut in June 2018 when he was 19 years old.

Alexander-Arnold only has 29 caps for his country, which feels criminal given his incredible talent.

Southgate always had reservations over playing the Liverpool favourite in right-back due to his defensive frailties.

The 53-year-old experimented with him in centre-midfield at this summer’s European Championship, which did not end well.

Alexander-Arnold started the Three Lions’ opening two fixtures before dropping to the bench and only playing 11 minutes in their other five matches.

He did, however, score the deciding penalty in his side’s shootout victory over Switzerland in the quarter-final.

