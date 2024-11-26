Romano quashes Salah contract claim as ‘talks took place’ with Liverpool superstar

Liverpool have held contract talks with Mohamed Salah and “plan to speak again” as the Egyptian prepares to enter the final six months of his deal, says Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool superstar Salah continued his superb start to the season with a match-winning brace at Southampton on Sunday.

The Egypt captain gave a rare interview outside St Mary’s after the match, claiming that he is “more out than in” due to the lack of negotiations over a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of 2024/25.

He said: “Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I’m probably more out than in.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah.

“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.

“I’m very professional. Everybody can see my work ethic. I’m just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible. I’m just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next.”

This has caused a stir and reliable transfer journalist Romano says there have been discussions between Liverpool and Salah.

“When Mohamed Salah says that there is no bid for Liverpool, doesn’t mean that there are no discussions between Liverpool and Mo Salah,” Romano said.

“So formally, an official bid arrives when you make sure you are aligned, you are on the same page on the financials of a contract, in this case, new contract at the club.

“But talks, Liverpool sources insist, took place with Mohamed Salah, and Liverpool still plan to have a discussion with Salah to understand what they can do and what they want to do together on both sides, club financially and player financially, technical point of view, project.

“So they still plan to speak and talk again to Mo Salah in the next weeks and potentially months. So Liverpool feel they are still there.”

The Reds are playing a risky game with Salah’s teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold – Arne Slot’s three best players – also out of contract next summer.

