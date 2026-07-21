Fabrizio Romano has delivered an emphatic update on Manchester United and their plans for the left wing position, with Iliman Ndiaye, Crysencio Summerville and Marcus Rashford all namechecked.

Man Utd entered the summer transfer window aiming to sign a new back-up goalkeeper, three central midfielders, and a high profile left winger.

Three of those five aims have been achieved through the arrivals of Karl Darlow, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Another midfielder is on the agenda, though the search for a new left winger has been complicated by Marcus Rashford’s transfer to Barcelona falling through.

The LaLiga champions passed on their €30m / £26m option to buy, while the £40m clause in Rashford’s contract back at Man Utd that was open to all clubs barring Liverpool and Manchester City lapsed on July 15.

As such, there’s a growing sense Man Utd could dispense with signing a new winger and simply retain Rashford. And according to transfer guru Romano, the decision to include Rashford in United’s pre-season training and matches has been made.

What’s more, Rashford is reportedly looking forward to working with Michael Carrick, and that feeling is mutual.

Romano did stress West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville and Iliman Ndiaye of Everton are keenly admired at Old Trafford.

However, it’s a simple case of if Rashford remains, no new winger will arrive. As it stands, that appears to be the likeliest outcome.

Romano on Ndiaye, Summerville and Rashford situations

“Crysencio Summerville, at this moment, completely cold,” stated Romano on YouTube with regards to Man Utd. “Roma are in negotiations to sign him and already three bids submitted to Aston Villa.

“So Roma are going all in and Man Utd are cold. Why? Because for Man Utd while they have Marcus Rashford at the club they keep maintaining the current structure up front.

“If Rashford leaves, then I’ll keep you posted and in that case, there’s open doors at Man Utd to [sign] one more winger.

“But at the same time, Man Utd are not completely closing doors to Rashford staying at the club.

“He’ll start the pre-season at Man Utd and he’s really looking forward to the opportunity to work with Michael Carrick, and vice versa.”

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Touching on Ndiaye’s situation, Romano revealed that not only is Rashford’s presence a hindrance to the deal, but the cost of doing business for the Senegalese would be an issue too.

“Another player appreciated by Man Utd is Iliman Ndiaye at Everton,” he continued.

“But Man Utd are not proceeding or progressing because of the Rashford situation.

“For Ndiaye, many clubs have been calling. Man Utd, clubs from abroad, a few weeks ago Aston Villa had some conversations.

“But for Ndiaye it’s important to say he’ll be really expensive, he’s a really important player, for Everton he’s a crucial, crucial player.”