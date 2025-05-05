Man Utd have been linked with a move for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo along with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have had a miserable season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 15th heading into the final three matches of the campaign.

Amorim’s men are already guaranteed to finish the season as the worst Man Utd team to have played in the Premier League, even if they win their remaining three fixtures.

One of their main issues this season has been scoring goals with just five Premier League sides scoring fewer than them this term.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have come in for lots of criticism this season with the duo only scoring seven Premier League goals between them this term.

Amorim has struggled to get the best out of his group with the Man Utd squad struggling to adapt to his style of play, formation and philosophy.

And now Man Utd want to support him in the transfer window with a number of signings and one of the main areas they want to improve is in attack.

On Sunday, the Daily Telegraph reported that Brentford winger Mbeumo is now a ‘target’ for Man Utd ‘as well as’ Wolves Cunha as they look to overhaul their front line.

The Brentford man is ‘high on list of potential targets as Amorim looks to bolster squad’ and Man Utd are ‘ready to join the race’ for Mbeumo ‘when competition for the £60 million-rated Brentford forward intensifies during the summer transfer window’.

The report added:

‘Wolves striker Matheus Cunha, who has a £65 million buyout clause, is a target for United in the summer but has been most effective through the middle as a No 9. ‘Interest in Mbeumo is independent of the Cunha deal, with the former Troyes forward regarded as one of the best wide forwards in the Premier League.’

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is less sure of how serious the Red Devils’ interest in Mbeumo is with “many clubs” looking to tie up a deal to sign the Brentford forward in the summer transfer window.

Romano wrote in his GiveMeSport newsletter: “As far as I know, the main target remains Cunha. For Mbeumo there will be many clubs involved, so it’s an open race.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank recently admitted that Brentford are a “selling club” but that he wants to keep Mbeumo and his other top stars “forever”.

Frank said: “I’m the head coach, I want my best players to stay forever. I know that Bryan is very happy being here at Brentford, he’s thriving, doing well and playing fantastic. What happens in the future? I don’t know. I’ve said many times: we are a selling club.

“But at the same time we have to reinforce that there are 10 clubs in the world who aren’t selling clubs. So, of course, if the right price – and that’s going to be expensive – is coming, then I’m sure the club will be open for it. But I’m very happy he’s here, and I’m convinced that Bryan will still be happy playing football here.”