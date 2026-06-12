Romano reveals Real Madrid ‘advance’ on Rodri as ‘agreement’ reached with Man City hero

Fabrizio Romano claims Real Madrid are set to ‘advance’ to sign Rodri this summer after sealing an ‘agreement’ with fellow Manchester City hero Bernardo Silva.

Rodri has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu for some time, but the Los Blancos push for the former Ballon d’Or winner could now be ramped up after Jose Mourinho was confirmed as the new manager following Florentino Perez’s victory in the recent election to extent his tenure as president.

Madrid have agreed to sign Ibrahima Konate after his contract expired at Liverpool and to pay Denzel Dumfries’ £17m release clause to land the Dutchman from Inter Milan.

It’s claimed that Mourinho still wants a new left-back to compete with Alvaro Carreras, preferably one who can also play at centre-back, which explains interest in Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori and Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol, while a new creative midfielder is also on his shortlist.

The Athletic report that the ‘standout targets’ were Paris Saint-Germain pair Joao Neves and Vitinha, but ‘neither are considered within reach’.

Other options include Enzo Fernandez, though Chelsea’s £120m price tag is likely too steep, and West Ham star Mateus Fernandes, but Manchester United are taking strides to complete his £85m signing.

But as revealed by Romano overnight, Madrid may already have found a solution, after reaching a shock ‘agreement’ with Bernardo Silva, who opted not to sign a contract extension at Manchester City at the end of the season and has already held talks with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid, HERE WE GO! Agreement in place and contract approved. Two year deal plus one year option, fast deal by Madrid started 36h ago and closed immediately.

‘Mourinho wanted Bernardo, he says yes and advanced talks revealed today are 100% confirmed.’

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Now for Rodri?

But Romano has revealed that Madrid could also now make their move for Rodri, who has one year left on his contract at the Etihad.

Romano wrote: ‘Real Madrid are now not expected to advance for Rodri this summer after Bernardo deal.

‘Not a priority for Florentino Pérez + up to Rodri whether he wants to sign new deal at #MCFC (still on the table) or leave in 2027 on a free.’

Rodri insists he doesn’t know where the rumours come from as he prepares for Spain’s World Cup opener against Cape Verde on Monday.

He told Cadena Ser: “To be honest, I’ve been keeping a bit of a distance. It’s true that things come up, but in the end, I don’t really know where they’re coming from. I try to focus on what I have to do now.

“I understand that it’s part of the game and what we do. Every time your name comes up, we accept it as such, but I haven’t thought about it and I’m not making any decisions.

“My focus is on the World Cup. I’m still under contract with my club, where I think we’ve had a good season. That’s my situation right now.”