Transfer expert refutes Man Utd ‘guess work’ amid links to Chelsea star ‘100% likely’ to leave in Jan

Fabrizio Romano is “not convinced” by the rumours linking Chelsea central defender Trevoh Chalobah with a move to Manchester United.

Chalobah joined Chelsea at the age of eight but did not make his debut for the club until August 2021, starting in the Blues’ Premier League opener against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

His debut came following a loan spell with French side FC Lorient. He has also spent time with Ipswich and Huddersfield.

The 24-year-old made 30 appearances under Thomas Tuchel in the 2021/22 campaign, playing over 220 minutes across both cup final defeats to Liverpool.

Chalobah played another 33 times last term as the Blues finished 12th following the sackings of Tuchel and his replacement, Graham Potter.

The Sierra Leone-born defender is yet to make an appearance under Mauricio Pochettino and is expected to leave in the winter transfer window.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City: Sterling, Dias, Palmer, Rodri, Jackson, Southgate

It was reported earlier this month that Manchester United are interested in signing Chalobah with Erik ten Hag desperate for defensive reinforcements.

The surprise summer signing of Jonny Evans has paid off with injuries to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

With Evans now also on the sidelines, the need for a new centre-back is even bigger and with Chalobah available on the market, he could be an addition which makes sense.

Despite these links and the fact the player is “100%” likely to leave in January, transfer expert Romano says there is “nothing concrete” in it.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Romano said:

“One player who is expected to leave Chelsea, however, is Trevoh Chalobah, who was a target for both Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest during the summer. He remains out of the first-team picture and so, as previously reported, I 100% expect him to leave Stamford Bridge this January. “Still, I’m not convinced by the recent rumours linking Chalobah with Manchester United – it seems to me like easy ‘guess work’ because he is leaving Chelsea and Man United want to sign a centre-back. It seems like normal links, but I’m honestly not aware of anything concrete there, with no negotiations as of now. “My understanding remains that United want a CB signing as a priority in 2024, with targets such as Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Edmond Tapsoba and Jean-Clair Todibo on their list when I spoke to sources recently. There has been no mention of Chalobah, and I will update you if anything changes on that front, but so far there is nothing new.”

READ MORE: Premier League’s most creative players: Man Utd somehow have two players in top 10