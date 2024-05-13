Romano reveals player Arsenal will ‘100%’ sign as manager rules out £51m Gunners transfer

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal will “100% bring in” a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta seeks cover for David Raya with Aaron Ramsdale expected to leave.

No. 2 Ramsdale will surely leave Arsenal at the end of the season after losing his starting spot to Premier League Golden Glove winner Raya.

The decision to replace Ramsdale with the Spaniard raised eyebrows and was heavily debated for much of the first half of 2023/24.

It is fair to say that Arteta’s controversial call has been justified, with Raya picking up his 16th clean sheet of the campaign in Sunday’s 1-0 victory at Manchester United.

Ramsdale’s departure means Arteta will be called into action when the transfer window re-opens, with the signing of a new back-up goalkeeper a top priority.

This means that the Spaniard must not view Wrexham loanee Arthur Okonkwo or third-choice ‘keeper and Estonia regular Karl Hein as good enough to step up into the role.

There are no specific names mentioned but transfer expert Romano has said “doubt” over Ramsdale’s future means Arsenal are 100 per cent going to sign a new goalkeeper to sit on the bench for all of 24/25.

Romano adds that Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato is a top target ahead of the summer window.

“Another important win for Arsenal yesterday as they beat Manchester United, ensuring this dramatic Premier League title race would go to the final day of the season. And after the title race, we can see what plans they will have for this summer’s transfer market,” he wrote for CaughtOffside. “As previously reported, Jorrel Hato could be a name to watch for Arsenal. Ajax want to keep him, that’s why they recently extended his contract until June 2028. But Arsenal remain absolutely keen and interested. He’s high on club’s list so let’s see after title race if they decide to try again for the 18-year-old, who can play centre-back or left-back. “With Aaron Ramsdale’s future in doubt, Arsenal will also 100% bring in a new backup goalkeeper this summer. One name being mentioned is former Gunners ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny, but my understanding is that Szczesny has not clarified his situation with Juventus at this stage. Juventus like Monza goalkeeper Di Gregorio but nothing is decided yet, so also for Szczesny it’s all quiet so far.”

Another position Arteta is likely to recruit in is the centre of midfield.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has been strongly linked over the last year but his manager, Imanol Alguacil, is confident the Spanish playmaker will not be joining Arsenal.

“Almost every week there are rumours about Zubimendi, from Barcelona and other big clubs,” Alguacil told reporters over the weekend.

“He’s a great player and he’s having a very good season, with the Champions League as a showcase [for his talents] even more, but Martin will surely be at Real Sociedad next year.”

