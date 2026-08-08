Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Aston Villa have an ‘agreement’ for their next summer signing, while there is an update on Nicolas Jackson.

Aston Villa are having a mixed summer transfer window, having signed Johan Manzambi, João Gomes, Alejandro Garnacho, Modou Kéba Cissé and Blade Earley.

However, Unai Emery‘s side have sold Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers, while they now face losing Ezri Konsa amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Lucas Digne is also on the exit ramp, with the left-back set to join Paris Saint-Germain once his current club lands a replacement.

Initially, Aston Villa looked likely to sign former Brighton star Pervis Estupinan from AC Milan, but this deal has now fallen through and they have turned to Atletico Madrid’s Matteo Ruggeri instead.

READ: Aston Villa response to Arsenal offer for Ezri Konsa revealed as squad resigned to £60m star leaving



On Saturday morning, journalist Ben Jacobs reported that the Atletico Madrid star is now ‘close’ to joining Aston Villa.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Aston Villa are close to signing Atletico Madrid left-back Matteo Ruggeri for around £17m.

‘Personal terms with Ruggeri not yet in place, but the Italian is believed to be keen on the move.’

A few hours later, Romano revealed that Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid have an ‘agreement’ over Ruggeri, who has given his ‘green light to the move’.

Romano said on X: ‘Aston Villa and Atlético Madrid have agreed on €20m deal for Matteo Ruggeri.

‘The Italian left back also gave green light to the move with contract terms now being negotiated.

‘Few more steps needed then it could get done.’

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Nicolas Jackson timeline revealed

After signing Garnacho earlier this summer, it has been suggested that Aston Villa could also recruit Chelsea forward Jackson.

Now, Jacobs has reported for talkSPORT that Aston Villa ‘could wait until the end of the window’ before signing Jackson to get around UEFA’s rules, which state that multiple deals done between the same clubs within a 45-day period go down as a swap, thus impacting their profit/loss record.

This would be the case with Jackson if Aston Villa sign him soon after selling Rogers to Chelsea.

Jacobs explained: Villa do like Nicolas Jackson. We heard some reports that Tottenham were in – that’s not my understanding. Spurs sources are denying that they’re going to bid for Nicolas Jackson.

“And then if Villa are going to move, maybe the reason why there’s no movement is; if both clubs are to reflect Morgan Rogers and should Jackson go to Villa, Nicolas Jackson [would go] positively on their books, because when you do these sales, you can take that transfer fee and you can put it on your annual books, and then if you’ve got an outlay, you can amortise it, which makes it a bit more palatable.

“But under the new UEFA rules, you can’t do these mirrored or separate deals within a 45 day window.”

Jacobs explained: “If you roughly go back to when Morgan Rogers [moved to Chelsea], depending on when it was actually signed, and Chelsea might not have known that Villa were going to bid or potentially proceed with Jackson.

“But if you go back to that deal roughly, if it is to fall outside of a 45- day window, then it would likely suit both Villa and Chelsea to do that deal right at the end of the window, because we’re definitely still within that 45-day period now.”

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