Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea have dramatically ‘agreed’ a deal to sign midfielder Lamine Camara on deadline day.

Camara has been on Chelsea‘s radar for several weeks, with the Monaco star identified as a leading target to replace Manchester City-bound Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea have also been linked with AS Roma’s Manu Kone, but it was widely reported throughout deadline day that moves for these two players were off the table.

With Camara, a deal was not progressing because Monaco were leaning towards keeping him, but their stance has changed in the last few hours of the summer window.

This is because Monaco forward Folarin Balogun’s proposed move to Everton has hit a stumbling block over issues with his medical, and the Ligue Un club presumably need to raise funds with a major exit.

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And with Balogun now looking likely to stay, Monaco have opened the door for Camara to leave and an agreement has been reached with Chelsea.

Chelsea finally reach agreement to sign Lamine Camara

Romano has also reported that Camara is now set for a medical.

Romano revealed on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea agree deal in principle to sign Lamine Camara from AS Monaco, here we go!

‘Fee worth €55m and authorization to travel for medical.

‘Initial agreement done now running in order to complete medical and formal steps in time.’

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Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided more details on this ‘crazy deadline day saga’ after Chelsea ‘swooped in’ at the last-minute.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Chelsea agree a deal to sign Lamine Camara. €55m fixed. No add-ons. 6+1 contract. Deal driven by Behdad Eghbali.

‘Camara deal was looking all but off, but doubts over Flo Balogun’s move to Everton made Monaco need a sale.

‘Chelsea swooped in, and they now get a midfielder following the departure of Enzo Fernandez.

‘Crazy deadline day saga.’

Shortly after, Jacobs provided a detailed breakdown of how the Camara saga unfolded.

He explained on X: ;Lamine Camara, one of the craziest sagas of deadline day.

‘Chelsea saw two bids rejected and moved on to other targets.

‘Chelsea sold Enzo Fernandez for £125m. Chelsea content to not sign a midfielder.

‘Monaco continued to block a sale after £40m Flo Balogun sale to Everton agreed. Issues with Balogun’s medical prompting Everton to turn to Josh Zirkzee.

‘Monaco urgently needed a sale. €55m Camara fee agreed. Camera now undergoing his Chelsea medical.’

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