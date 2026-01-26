Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool could hijack Chelsea in the race to sign centre-back Jeremy Jacquet from Ligue Un outfit Rennes.

Jacquet has emerged as one of the standout young centre-backs and is attracting interest from several Premier League sides.

Chelsea are crying out for an upgrade at centre-back as their issues in this position, plus the goalkeeper and striker departments, are arguably in the way of them winning the Premier League and/or Champions League.

The Blues have made a serious push to sign Jacquet in this month’s transfer window, with a report last week claiming the player and club have already ‘reached an agreement’ over personal terms.

However, it has been clear in recent days that a deal is far from guaranteed because Rennes are demanding a record fee for Jacquet, while Chelsea are refusing to meet their asking price.

Romano provided another update on Sunday afternoon, claiming a deal looks unlikely in this window as Rennes currently have ‘no intention’ of letting him leave’.

He has also pointed out that Chelsea face competition from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Romano said on X: ‘Rennes have no intention to let Jeremy Jacquet leave in January, but can open doors to sale ahead of summer window.

‘Chelsea approach rejected but #CFC keen on deal ASAP for the summer. Understand Liverpool and FC Bayern are also interested.’

Romano has provided more details on his YouTube channel, insisting Jacquet will only “leave for crazy money”, but he has also claimed that a could be “agreed now”.

“Rennes want to keep Jacquet in the January window,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Rennes believe that Jacquet can only leave for crazy money. They want a club record fee, around €65m or €70m. Chelsea only wanted to spend around €40m to €50m, so there is no agreement on the fee.

“But Rennes also insist to keep the player now, and eventually [agree to] sell the player now for [a move in] the summer. This could be the possibility.

“So now there is a chance for Jacquet to leave the club in the summer but agree the deal now.

“Clubs interested? Chelsea are there, for sure, to sign him now before arriving in the summer.

“Liverpool are also interested and following the player. Bayern Munich are also calling for the player.

“So these three clubs are involved in the race for Jacquet to agree a deal now and [have him arrive] in the summer.”