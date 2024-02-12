Romano reveals Chelsea made clear ‘in hours’ that Bayern could not afford to sign major asset

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Bayern Munich tried to sign Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in January, but “in hours’ it became clear that “it was not possible” as the Blues would not let him go.

Mudryk’s not been a phenomenal asset since he walked through the door at Stamford Bridge. Indeed, in the half a season he played last term, the 23-year-old failed to score and assisted just twice.

While he’s not yet there, he’s showing he could live up to the £88.5million price tag that was dropped on him last January this season, having scored four goals and assisted three so far.

Mudryk has, though, also been left out of the side for just under half of the games Chelsea have played this season, generally coming on from the bench when that has happened.

Amid his struggles in getting onto the pitch, Bayern Munich felt there was a chance they’d be able to snare the winger. That’s according to transfer insider Romano, who states they enquired about a deal before they were quickly shown it wasn’t possible.

“Before bringing in Bryan Zaragoza, Bayern, they asked about the possibility of signing Mykhaylo Mudryk from Chelsea. He is a player appreciated by Bayern and they feel in this moment he is not playing on a regular basis and so they tried,” Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast.

“But from Chelsea, there was not even a discussion and in hours Bayern knew it was not possible to discuss for Mudryk.”

It’s unsurprising that after just a year with a near £90million 23-year-old on their books, Chelsea were not willing to sell. Indeed, they paid that money as they believed he’d come good, but there was obviously a chance that did not happen immediately.

Indeed, while Mudryk had starred with Shakhtar Donetsk prior to his move to Stamford Bridge, the level of the Ukrainian league is not overly similar to England, and the attacker had only played 44 games for them.

He’s still not played that many games for Chelsea, and given he’s 23, there’s a good chance he will progress in the coming years, and they were not going to watch that happen anywhere else.

