Eberechi Eze has been linked with both Chelsea and Arsenal this summer.

Chelsea are set for ‘club-to-club’ talks with RB Leipzig over a move for Xavi Simons, who’s ‘opened doors’ to the move to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have already signed Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro to improve Enzo Maresca’s attacking options, but with the club looking to sell Joao Felix, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, it’s been widely reported that Chelsea are looking to add at least one more attacking player to the Italian manager’s squad this summer.

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is reportedly the ‘top target’ though his £80m asking price is thought to be too high, while they’ve also been linked with Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho and are thinking about battling Arsenal for the signing of Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

But Romano revealed on Friday that Chelsea, along with Arsenal, are also keeping tabs on Simons’ situation, with the Netherlands international looking for a way out of Leipzig after they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Romano tweeted: ‘Chelsea and Arsenal among clubs attentive to Xavi Simons situation this summer. He’s prepared to leave Leipzig as revealed since May and Premier League top clubs are informed. No bids or talks yet. Nothing concrete with Barça so far.’

Bild have claimed that Leipzig have already rejected a €50m [£43m] bid from Bayern Munich for the 22-year-old, which was never likely to be accepted as Leipzig want a fee approaching €70m [£61], as confirmed by Romano on Monday.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365

👉 £70m Chelsea star responds to Man Utd interest with INEOS ‘advancing’ on transfer

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Man City to spend £180m-plus to re-sign England stars?

👉 Man City ‘offer’ £147m for Chelsea superstar as Guardiola wants ‘to bring him back at all costs’

Romano said: ‘Xavi Simons deal, expected to develop soon as player decision since May is clear; he wants to leave. Two years left on his deal at Leipzig and price tag can be under €70m now. Chelsea and Arsenal aware, interested as revealed last week while FC Bayern remain also keen.’

And now the transfer guru claims the 22-year-old is ‘open’ to the move to Chelsea after the Blues held talks with his camp, with ‘club-to-club talks’ scheduled for Tuesday.

He wrote on X: ‘Xavi Simons has opened doors to Chelsea move after direct contacts with his camp! Club to club talks will start from Tuesday as Chelsea-Leipzig will discuss deal conditions. For #CFC deal depends on outgoings. Arsenal remain also keen but Gyökeres and outgoings, priority.’

It’s not yet clear whether Arsenal will enter the race if or when they complete a deal for Gyokeres, but they also face missing out on ‘dream’ target Rodrygo as Liverpool have ‘opened talks’ with the Real Madrid star.

But the Gunners will have been boosted by the revelation that a Chelsea move for Eze is now ‘unlikely’ according to journalist Simon Phillips, who claims the Blues were ‘surprised’ by the Palace star’s demands.

He said on his Substack: “Last week, we reported the exclusive story that Chelsea had approached the agents of Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace to see whether a move was feasible on the players side and explore any terms of the deal.

“Chelsea spoke with Eze’s agents but he wants ‘quite a big wage’ package which surprised Chelsea and put them off a bit. Also, on the club side, Chelsea have heard that his release clause needs to be paid in one package and the club do not see any real value in doing that for a player in his late 20s.

“They do really appreciate the quality of the player though, hence why they made the approach to find out the fundamentals. The interest remains, but any Chelsea move for Eze is now looking unlikely.”