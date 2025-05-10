Fabrizio Romano has revealed FC Barcelona’s current “internal” stance on signing Marcus Rashford as two factors boost the Manchester United outcast.

Rashford has been heavily linked with a potential move to Barcelona over the past couple of years.

Ahead of this season’s winter transfer window, Rashford announced his intention to leave Man Utd and it was widely reported that Barcelona were his preferred destination.

A move to the Spanish giants did not go through as his poor form for Man Utd and huge salary proved huge stumbling blocks.

Instead, Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy for around £40m and his form has picked up in recent months. He has four goals and six assists in his 17 appearances for Unai Emery’s side.

Rashford’s improved form is likely to attract interest from further afield and a recent report claimed he remains keen on a move to Barcelona, with the forward willing to take a significant pay cut and a ‘strategic step’ to force through a move to the Spanish giants.

Romano has provided an update on Rashford situation and in a boost for the England international, Barcelona are in favour of a move.

The transfer expert claims two factors boost Rashford’s chances of joining Barcelona as he is “under consideration” ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

“Internally at Barcelona, they still believe that Marcus Rashford could be an option for the summer transfer window,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“They believe at Barcelona that Rashford might be available on the market. They believe at Barcelona that Rashford could be a good solution because he can play as a No 9 and play on the wing, so he can help in several positions.

“He’s a player appreciated by those at Barcelona. They already wanted Rashford in January, it didn’t happen because Ansu Fati didn’t leave and so in terms of FFP it was not possible to balance the deal.

“But Marcus Rashford remains in the list of Barcelona and so if Rashford is not staying at Aston Villa we will see what happens. He’s one of the options under consideration at Barcelona.

“Then it will depend on FFP, on deal conditions, on more clubs being keen on the player and on what he decides to do.

“We will see on Rashford’s side, but on club side one of the names being mentioned internally at Barcelona is for sure Marcus Rashford.”