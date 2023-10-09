Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United are still “100 per cent supportive” of Andre Onana despite his recent poor performances.

The Red Devils bought the Cameroon international from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window for €55m after Onana helped the Serie A outfit reach the Champions League final last season.

Onana came in as a replacement for David de Gea who left Man Utd on a free transfer but some critics have claimed that the Red Devils would’ve been better to retain the Spaniard and spend money elsewhere.

The Man Utd goalkeeper’s latest error came in their 2-1 win over Brentford at the weekend with many thinking Onana should’ve done better to save Mathias Jensen’s opener.

But despite his poor start in the Man Utd shirt, the Premier League club are still backing him come good as they think he’s an “excellent goalkeeper”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Manchester United got an important win over Brentford thanks to the late heroics of Scott McTominay, but the goal they conceded was another moment to forget for Andre Onana, with the goalkeeper far from at his best since moving to Old Trafford this summer.

“Personally, I still think Onana is an excellent goalkeeper. At Inter he was fantastic because he was one of the stars of the team, the fans and the teammates used to love him in an incredible way. He needs that kind of feeling. Man United are 100% supportive since day one, so I hope for Onana it’s a matter of time before we see him back at his level.”

Man Utd have been linked to young Benfica midfielder Joao Neves over the last few days but Romano insists it is “nothing” concrete at the moment.

Romano added: “In the transfer market, Man Utd have been linked with talented young Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, but my understanding is nothing is happening right now, apart from more than ten clubs scouting and monitoring Joao, who’s a great talent. I’m reliably told that there is nothing concrete yet. He has a release clause worth €120m.

“To further clarify some details on Scott McTominay, there were chances for him to leave in the summer that didn’t work out for different reasons. West Ham were interested, but Manchester United were not convinced by their financial proposal. Then with Fulham, it was the player who said no to the move as he wanted to stay at United – this was when it looked like Joao Palhinha could be moving to Bayern Munich, and McTominay was targeted to replace him in Fulham’s midfield.

“For now, United’s position is that McTominay remains an important player in the squad rotation – they are not desperate to sell him, they are happy with how professional he’s been, but it could depend on the proposals.”