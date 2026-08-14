Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool and Bradley Barcola now have a “verbal agreement” with a “deal on” for the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Liverpool have turned to Barcola after missing out on Real Madrid-newbie Yan Diomande to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah.

Despite signing Ronald Araujo, Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet this summer, Liverpool are still incredibly short in certain positions and this is particularly the case on the wings.

Reports have indicated that the Reds could still sign two more wingers in this window, partly because Cody Gakpo could leave amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

But Barcola is their overwhelming priority after it emerged that he does not want to extend his current PSG contract beyond 2028 because he wants to join Liverpool.

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The biggest issue for Liverpool is to negotiate a fee with PSG, who reportedly want as much as £145m for the winger.

A report from Romano on Thursday claimed PSG want a “crazy” proposal worth around 200 million euros for Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, and this has led Liverpool to walk away from signing the latter player.

Regarding Barcola, Romano has consistently stated that Liverpool will have no problem with personal terms, and he has now revealed in his latest YouTube video that there is now a “verbal agreement” between the club and the player.

Romano reiterated that Barcola “wants to go” to Liverpool, who are now “ready to go strong” to finalise a deal with PSG.

He also insists that a “deal is on”, while Liverpool still want to add two more wingers to their squad.

READ MORE: Ten best wingers available this summer includes Liverpool target Barcola and Milan duo



Liverpool ‘getting closer’ to signing Bradley Barcola

Journalist Nicolo Schira, meanwhile, has gone even further than Romano, having claimed that the Reds are now “getting closer” to signing Barcola for 125 million euros (£106m).

Schira said on X: ‘Excl. – Bradley #Barcola is getting closer to #Liverpool from #PSG for 125M. Contract until 2032.’

This should be taken with a pinch of salt at this stage, especially because it is hard to see PSG accepting this figure after initially demanding £145m.

Still, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has refused to rule out selling Barcola this summer.

“We’re working calmly,” PSG chief Al-Khelaifi said.

“We don’t talk too much. We get things done.

“All of our players are important. When they sign for PSG, they become important to us.”

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