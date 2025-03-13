Mohamed Salah and Vrigil van Dijk are out of contract at the end of the season.

Virgil van Dijk is reportedly weighing up a huge contract offer from Saudi Arabia and Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool are “not relaxed” about his future.

Van Dijk’s Liverpool contract expires in the summer and he currently looks set to leave the club along with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are both also available on free transfers at the end of the season.

The Reds captain, who has won it all with the club under Jurgen Klopp and looks set for at least one trophy this season under new boss Arne Slot, as they sit 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League and face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

But with his future up in the air, Van Dijk revealed after his side’s Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday that although there are “conversations behind the scenes” nothing has been decided.

“I’ve no idea,” he said. “I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely, I have no idea at the moment.

“Talks aren’t on hold, nothing’s on hold. I keep saying the same thing. Listen, there are 10 games to go and that’s my full focus. If there is news you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes, but that’s about it.

“At the moment I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they’re lying to your face.”

There were suggestions after the defeat on Tuesday that Van Dijk was being tapped up by PSG chiefs Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos, but it was later revealed that the Dutchman was apologising for his jibe at Campos at half-time in the clash at the Parcs des Princes.

L’Equipe has claimed that Liverpool’s exit from the Champions League ‘could accelerate discussions’ over all three out-of-contract stars though, revealing that Van Dijk is currently considering an offer from Saudi Arabia.

The report states: ‘The Dutchman received a first proposal from Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) of more than €20 million net.

‘The Reds captain is in reflection and has not yet given an answer, preferring to focus on the end of the season with the League Cup final, Sunday against Newcastle, and a new title in sight in the Premier League.’

Transfer expert Romano claims Liverpool “insist on confidence” in their bid to keep Van Dijk, but “it’s still too early to say relaxed” amid interest from elsewhere.

He said: “Liverpool internally insist on their plan to keep Virgil van Dijk at the club. They really want to keep Virgil.

“They insist on their confidence to make it happen, so Liverpool remain confident – relaxed is a big word; it’s still too early to say relaxed. You are relaxed when you sign a contract, but Liverpool remain in conversations with Van Dijk and are convinced that they can make it happen with the player.

“At the moment, there’s still nothing agreed, but Virgil van Dijk is speaking to the club. In this case, Liverpool maintain their position.”