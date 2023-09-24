Romano reveals Liverpool ‘super appreciate’ £100m Newcastle star as ‘clause fixes’ future sale price

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Liverpool rate Newcastle United and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes “highly”.

The Magpies paid around £40m to beat Arsenal in the race to sign Guimaraes from Ligue Un side Lyon during the January transfer window in 2022.

Guimaraes quickly made a big impact at Newcastle and he has emerged as one of Eddie Howe’s most important players.

The defensive midfielder has grabbed ten goals and six assists in his first 63 appearances for the Premier League side.

The 25-year-old was linked with Liverpool and Chelsea during the summer transfer window so Newcastle have moved swiftly to tie him down to a longer contract.

It’s been revealed this week that Guimaraes is set to sign an improved contract and Romano has confirmed that there will be a “release clause” in this deal.

“A verbal agreement has been reached between all parties, and now it’s set to be signed, probably in the next ten days. Bruno will extend his contract at Newcastle, it’s a ‘here we go’,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“The contract will be valid until 2028, so it’s a five-year deal with an improved salary, a lot higher than his current one.

“There is also a release clause. The final fee is yet to be confirmed, but what I’m hearing is that it is in the region of £100m. Let’s see if it ends up being a bit more than this, or a bit less, but there will 100% be a release clause, and it will be close to that £100m figure.”

Romano has also pointed out that Guimaraes has “always been super appreciated by people at Liverpool”.

“From what I’m hearing, Bruno is very happy at Newcastle, very happy to extend his contract, very happy with the fans, the city, the manager,” Romano added.

“For Newcastle, it’s crucial to extend Bruno’s contract and give him better salary. The clause is there because there was no other way: new deal with clause or nothing.

“There was no chance for any club in the summer as Newcastle called him untouchable since day one, but Bruno also wanted to stay as he really loves the club. The clause will fix the price for the future.

“Some fans have also been asking me about Bruno and Liverpool transfer rumours, but they are very happy with the midfield they have.

“I can say, though, that those around Jurgen Klopp rate Bruno Guimaraes really highly and he’s always been super appreciated by people at Liverpool. There’s nothing else to mention at the moment.”

