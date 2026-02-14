Romano reveals ‘main candidate’ to succeed Guardiola at Man City is ‘not advanced’ with Tottenham

Fabrizio Romano insists former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is the “main candidate” to replace Pep Guardiola at Man City and that there is “nothing advanced” with Tottenham.

Spurs’ 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday was the final straw for the Tottenham hierarchy as they sacked Thomas Frank on Wednesday.

The loss to the Magpies saw Tottenham extend their winless streak in the Premier League to eight matches with just one win their last 11 matches.

Widespread reports on Friday indicated that former Juventus manager Igor Tudor has been given the interim head coach position at Tottenham and Romano reiterated overnight that the Croatian will be joining the Premier League club.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham have decided to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season, and that manager is Igor Tudor.

“Tudor has signed a five-month contract with no option to extend. The agreement is strictly until the end of the campaign.

“He understands the situation clearly. Tottenham want a short-term solution before making a permanent appointment in the summer.”

There have been numerous managers linked in recent days with the permanent position, which Tottenham will wait until the summer to fill.

And Romano insists that Tottenham have narrowed their search down to USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino and former Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Romano added: “For the long term, the two main names on Tottenham’s shortlist remain Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi.

“Pochettino is fully focused on the US national team and the upcoming World Cup, making any immediate move impossible.

“De Zerbi is aware of Tottenham’s interest, but he is assessing the broader European market and will carefully evaluate all projects before making a decision.

“From now until the end of the season, conversations will continue, but Tudor is only an interim solution.”

Maresca was sacked earlier this season at Chelsea, who were performing below expectations, and replaced by Liam Rosenior after the Italian suffered a complete relationship breakdown with the club’s board.

The former Leicester City boss has been linked with the Tottenham job but Romano insists he will be in the running to become the Man City head coach in the summer, if Pep Guardiola leaves.

Romano continued: “There have been reports linking Enzo Maresca with Tottenham, but my understanding is different.

“Maresca remains the main candidate for Manchester City in the event that Pep Guardiola decides to leave.

“Pep is under contract until 2027, and nothing has been decided, but City are preparing for the future.

“At this stage, there is nothing advanced between Maresca and Tottenham.”