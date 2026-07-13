Romano reveals Man Utd decision on re-signing Mason Greenwood as transfer twist emerges after ‘agreement’

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United have decided against triggering the buy-back option in Mason Greenwood’s contract at Marseille, with the forward looking likely to join Fenerbahce despite a late hijack attempt from Al-Ahli.

Man Utd sold Greenwood to Marseille in the summer of 2024 after the forward spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Getafe.

Greenwood came through the Man Utd youth system and starred for the first team, but off-pitch issues led the Red Devils to eventually sell the forward after a season on loan at Spanish club Getafe.

The 24-year-old has been superb for Marseille for the past two seasons, scoring 48 goals and registering 17 assists in 81 appearances for the French club.

Fenerbahce have long been keen on Greenwood, with Marseille ready to sell the forward to the Turkish Super Club.

According to transfer guru Romano, Marseille made contact with Man Utd to ask if the Red Devils would trigger the buy-back clause in Greenwood’s contract.

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The Italian journalist has stated that, as expected, Man Utd said no, with Greenwood now set to join Fenerbahce, despite a late attempt from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli to change his mind, according to talkSPORT transfer reporter Ben Jacobs.

Man Utd will not bring Mason Greenwood back

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On Mason Greenwood, Olympique Marseille have accepted all terms offered by Fenerbahce.

“So, the agreement, Olympique Marseille Fenerbahce for Mason Greenwood is also done.

“What happened today is that Olympique Marseille made sure Manchester United were informed about the agreement.

“Manchester United not only have a sell-on clause, but also have a buy-back clause.

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“So, Man Utd technically could say, okay, we want the player back, we can match the offer, and we want the player back.

“But this is not happening.

“Manchester United are not matching the offer.

“So, now it’s about fixing the final cost of the deal.

“When I mean the final cost, is not the salary, not the length of the contract, but the extra cost of the deal on player side and then it’s expected also in this case, the final greenlight from Greenwood to proceed with the ‘Here we go’.

“So, Mason Greenwood very close to Fenerbahce.

“Marseille gave the greenlight, now waiting for the final greenlight from the player and also from his camp in order to proceed with this one.”

Romano posted on X at 6:44pm on July 12: “Manchester United informed OM they do NOT trigger the buy back clause for Mason Greenwood.

“Fenerbahce and Olympique Marseille now set for formal steps ahead of Greenwood deal full agreement & travel to Istanbul.

“Man Utd to get over £10m from sell-on clause.”

Jacobs wrote on X at 11:13pm on July 12: “Exclusive: Fenerbahce now optimistic on closing the Mason Greenwood deal, but Al-Ahli have tried today to hijack it.

“Fenerbahce already have an agreement in principle with Marseille and believe they have player buy-in as well.

“Yet calls have taken place today between Al-Ahli and Greenwood.

“Told Matthias Jaissle has spoken directly the player.

“Saudi deal makers aware Fenerbahce deal is advanced but still in talks.”

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