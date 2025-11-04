Romano reveals Man Utd flop’s chosen January transfer as Sevilla ‘request’ loan deal

Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee has decided his preferred destination as he heads for a loan exit in the January transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After a mixed start to the new Premier League season, Ruben Amorim’s side have shown big improvements to move up to eighth in the Premier League table.

Man Utd won three Premier League matches in a row for the first time under Amorim, while their 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at the weekend means they have now gained ten points from their last four games.

Last season, the Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League with only four sides scoring fewer goals than Man Utd.

Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund came in for lots of criticism with the Man Utd pair scoring just seven Premier League goals between them.

Hojlund left Old Trafford on a loan deal to Napoli over the summer and now Zirkzee looks likely to head out on loan in the January transfer window after falling down the pecking order.

The summer investment in Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo has seen Netherlands international Zirkzee fail to start a match in all competitions this term.

It seems almost certain that Zirkzee will leave in the summer and Spanish website Fichajes have claimed that Spanish side Sevilla have made a ‘request’ to loan the Dutchman.

Reporter Matteo Moretto on Romano’s YouTube channel has revealed that Zirkzee is desperate to leave Man Utd in the January transfer window.

It is also claimed that Zirkzee’s preferred destination would be a return to Italy with Serie A sides Roma and Como heavily linked to the Netherlands international.

Speaking earlier this week, Romano gave an update on Man Utd’s plans for January with Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo attracting interest.

Romano told his YouTube channel: “Ruben Amorim sends clear indications in public and in private for Manchester United in the January transfer window. In private, the conversations have started between Amorim, the board, and the management of Man Utd ahead of the January window.

“I told you about the midfielder. I told you that Man Utd are looking for that position. But just in general, Amorim and the management of Man Utd are talking about the January window, the opportunities, and what to do with the players who want to play more: Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee.

“For Zirkzee, West Ham and also Roma have called in recent weeks. So, this will be an opportunity for several clubs, and we have to see what Man Utd want to do, if they want to let him go or not.”