Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United have ‘completed a deal’ to land a Liverpool teenager, while there is an update on Louis Page.

Unsurprisingly, Man Utd were active in the transfer market this summer, though they presumably would have liked to have done more business.

Most of United’s funds were spent on rebuilding a broke midfield, with around £150m invested to land Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Michael Carrick‘s side also recruited back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow and several youngsters, but they appear short in other positions.

This is especially the case at left-back, though they also arguably need to strengthen in the centre-back, left-wing and striker departments.

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Despite this, Man Utd did not make any more signings in the final few days of the summer transfer window, having failed to sign a new left-back and/or Leicester City youngster Louis Page.

But Man Utd’s hierarchy are still working on deals in the background, and Romano confirmed on Monday evening that they are now set to sign Liverpool teenager Isaac Konde.

Romano said on X: ‘Manchester United have completed deal to sign 16-year-old midfielder Isaac Konde from Liverpool, here we go!

‘All set for #MUFC move as formal steps have been completed in the last 24 hours.’

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Update on Louis Page to Man Utd revealed

Regarding Page, Man Utd stepped up their move for the Leicester City starlet on deadline day, though they ultimately failed to reach an agreement.

This is reportedly because Leicester wanted around £15m, while Man Utd were looking to pay closer to £10m.

There has also been interest from Arsenal, but a new report from ESPN claims Man Utd are ‘still pursuing’ Page and currently look likely to sign him next year.

The report claims: ‘United, however, are still interested in the England youth international with sources telling ESPN that United believe they are well-placed to win the race for his signature, despite interest from Arsenal.

‘Sources have told ESPN that United bosses are relaxed about the situation given their intention to loan Page back to Leicester for the season even if a deal had been reached over the summer.’

Man Utd will also sign a new left-back next year, but a report on Monday claimed they have an ‘unexpected plan’ to wait until next summer.

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