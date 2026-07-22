Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Manchester United have any hope of signing Aurelien Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

It is being widely reported that the Red Devils plan to sign a third new midfielder after landing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Man Utd’s next midfield signing will be a defensive option to succeed Casemiro, with Real Madrid pair Tchouameni and Camavinga among those linked with a move to Old Trafford.

AS Roma’s Manu Kone is a far more realistic target for Man Utd, who are reportedly preparing to make a bid worth around £51m for the Frenchman.

Still, a report on Wednesday claimed Man Utd have made a fresh ‘enquiry’ for Tchouameni and have not given up hope of signing him this summer.

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However, Romano has now tempered Man Utd’s expectations, having stated that the midfielder has “already signed” his new contract to commit himself to Real Madrid.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “Guys, I told you several times that Tchouameni is considered internally at Man United as the dream midfielder, as the perfect midfielder.

“In terms of leadership, being an elite player, international defensive midfielder – the perfect next one after Casemiro.

“But my understanding is that he ALREADY signed the new contract with Real Madrid, so everything is done. He’s a really important player for Jose Mourinho. Mourinho was pushing to keep Tchouameni.

“The understanding is that Tchouameni is staying at Real Madrid.”

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Fabrizio Romano issues verdict on Eduardo Camavinga to Manchester United

Romano has also stated that the Red Devils are unlikely to sign Camavinga becuase he is keen to “work under Jose Mourinho” and prove himself at Real Madrid.

“Manchester United had a conversation with the agents of Eduardo Camavinga to understand the situation of the player. They did the same also with Manu Kone a few days, weeks ago,” Romano added.

“So Man United are still looking for a defensive midfielder, but – as I always told you on Camavinga – the only way to get him is to get the green light from the player.

“And at the moment, the message coming from Camavinga is that he wants to work under Jose Mourinho and try to stay at Real Madrid, try to revive his career at Real Madrid.

“If at some point something changes and Camavinga opens doors to an exit, for sure the Premier League is a VERY likely destination. But, at the moment, the desire of Camavinga remains to stay at Real Madrid.”

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