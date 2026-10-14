Romano reveals Man Utd squad verdict on Martinez bombshell interview – ‘I can guarantee this’

Fabrizio Romano has shed light on how Manchester United’s players are feeling about Lisandro Martinez’s bombshell interview on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday evening, Man Utd suffered a 2-0 loss against Atletico Madrid with ten men, and they have only won two of their first nine matches in all competitions this season.

This leaves head coach Michael Carrick under pressure heading into this weekend’s match against Leeds United.

Carrick has been somewhat found out at the start of this season, but he was not backed enough in the summer and defender Martinez hit out at technical director Jason Wilcox after the match.

“We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well,” Martinez said.

READ: More Man Utd flaws to the fore but Carrick relief comes as Martinez calls out Wilcox

“Atletico have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.

“I expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox].

“I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.

“Tonight it is easy to [blame] the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas.”

“He’s not the only one thinking this in the Manchester United dressing room…”

Jamie Carragher and Wayne Rooney have subsequently criticised Martinez, but he certainly has a point because Man Utd are currently short in several positions.

And Romano has confirmed that Martinez’s teammates agree with the centre-back on Man Utd’s recent transfer business.

“They (United players) were expecting [more activity in the summer transfer market],” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“He’s (Martinez) not the only one thinking this in the Manchester United dressing room, I can guarantee this. They were expecting a different number of players to join.

“Probably not only midfielders, Man United decided to go all-in with this midfield rebuild this summer but they did nothing else – up front, centre-backs, full-backs and all the rest.

“And so Lisandro, and I can guarantee, he is not the only one [who] feels they (United recruitment team) could have done more [in] the market.”

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