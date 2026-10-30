Romano reveals Man Utd top target to replace Carrick in ‘crucial’ sack update – ‘a manager they love’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United’s leading manager target to replace current boss Michael Carrick and the chances of an appointment.

Carrick is surely on the brink of being sacked becuase Man Utd have only won two of their first 12 games this season in all competitions.

Man Utd were expected to move past Carrick after suffering heavy back-to-back defeats against Como and AFC Bournemouth, but he remains in charge for this weekend’s match against Chelsea.

Carrick is currently the firm favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season, and a defeat to Chelsea could be the final straw for the United boss.

Ahead of this match, Romano has provided an update on Carrick’s future and revealed what has happened at the club after the defeats to Como and Bournemouth.

Romano told DAZN: “Today we talk about Manchester United and a big game is coming against Chelsea. Obviously, it is going to be crucial for the future of Michael Carrick.

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“What happened around Michael Carrick in recent days? After the defeats to Como and Bournemouth, Man Utd decided to continue with the coach, to confirm the coach, but at the same time, some contacts with other managers already started.

“So let’s see what will happen in terms of the next results. Manchester United’s board wanted to give responsibility [for the poor start] also to the players, and that’s why Carrick is still in charge but then the future could be different.

“So the results will dictate the next moves for Man Utd, and in terms of managers, there are several candidates for the job.”

“A manager they love is for sure…”

Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, and Antonio Conte are among those linked with Man Utd, but Romano claims Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is their top target.

However, he has also explained why this appointment will be difficult to pull off.

“If you ask me the manager who is most appreciated by Manchester United, in terms of potential candidates, a manager they love is for sure Unai Emery who is doing a fantastic job at Aston Villa,” Romano continued.

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“Aston Villa absolutely want Emery to continue. Emery is 100% involved in the project at Villa, he’s deciding everything about players, about tactics, about strategy, and so at the moment, Emery is a very difficult target.

“And then there are managers available on the market, from Eddie Howe who left Newcastle United in the summer to Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann… We will see what Man United will do.

“At the moment, Carrick is staying, but his future remains open.”

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