Romano reveals Man Utd transfer is ‘off’ despite ‘very advanced talks’ and ‘green light’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that “everything is off” between Man Utd and Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo despite “very advanced” talks.

Todibo has been linked with a move to the Red Devils over the past 12 months with speculation ramping up since Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who also owns French club Nice – bought 27.7 per cent of Man Utd from the Glazer family.

Despite widespread reports insisting that Man Utd want to sign Todibo this summer as they look to sign at least one new centre-back, the deal has been in doubt as the Premier League side and Nice share the same ownership.

Sacha Tavolieri reported yesterday that Ratcliffe and and INEOS had hired a lawyer to attempt to push through a deal with Man Utd extremely keen on the defender.

Tavolieri wrote on X: “EXCL. INEOS wants to complete the transfer of Jean-Clair Todibo to Manchester United!

“The English company specializing in the chemicals sector is contesting the regulations put in place and has hired Swiss lawyer Gianpaolo Monteneri to plead before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in favor of the arrival of the defender #OGCNice at #MUFC … Wait&See. #mercato”

However, it now looks like a deal has collapsed as Romano has revealed that Man Utd and Nice are “not allowed to proceed with the deal by UEFA rules”.

Romano insists that the transfer had got to the point where Man Utd were in “very advanced talks” and Todibo had given the “green light” to the deal.

The Italian journalist told his Playback Q+A: “Last week, I told you that Jean-Clair Todibo was a top target for Manchester United, and I can tell you now today that Manchester United were in very advanced talks to sign him, so United had the green light from the player.

“The negotiation was superb advanced, and then everything collapsed because Manchester United and Nice are sharing the same ownership and playing in the same competition – the Europa League.

“They are not allowed to proceed with the deal by UEFA rules. Today, we had reports about Manchester United reactivating the case for Jean-Clair Todibo. What I can guarantee is that, as of today, Manchester United didn’t receive any light on that point.

“I am not aware of Manchester United informing the player, or those close to the player, about their intentions to re-open the case. They know it is a complicated story, so at the moment, everything is off between Manchester United and Todibo.”