Fabrizio Romano claims there is ‘only’ one way for Manchester United to sign Lewis Hall, while INEOS are to allow a loan exit.

So far this summer, Man Utd have made six signings, having landed Andrey Santos, Karl Darlow, Youri Tielemans, Tynan Thompson, Kit Margetson and Cristian Orozco.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils want to sign a third new midfielder, though this will depend on the right player and proposal being on the table.

This is partly because United are also targeting signings in other areas, particularly at left-back.

With Patrick Dorgu potentially seen as an attacker, Luke Shaw is currently Man Utd’s only natural left-back, so they are in the market for a new signing in this department to provide cover.

It has also been reported that Newcastle standout Hall is their preferred signing, but this deal may prove difficult because his current club are desperate to keep him after losing Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes.

READ: Have Manchester United made the signing of the season?

Now, Romano has reported that the door is closed for Man Utd regarding Hall, but an “extraordinary offer” could “change” Newcastle’s stance.

“Manchester United are looking to strengthen at left-back and that could be one of their next priorities,” Romano explained on his YouTube channel.

“At the moment, Lewis Hall is considered too expensive and Newcastle have absolutely no intention of selling him.

“Newcastle have already lost several important figures this summer. Sandro Tonali joined Tottenham, Anthony Gordon moved to Barcelona, Bruno Guimaraes is joining Arsenal and they’ve also lost manager Eddie Howe.

“Because of that, Newcastle are determined to keep Lewis Hall. Only an extraordinary offer could change their position, so we’ll continue to monitor the situation over the coming days.”

READ MORE: £35m Tottenham star has now been ‘offered’ to Man Utd against De Zerbi’s wishes

Lewis Hall alternative named as Man Utd ‘green light’ loan deal

And it has also emerged that Fulham’s Antonee Robinson is an alternative to Hall, with talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook claiming he is one to watch in the coming weeks.

Crook claimed: “Keep an eye on Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, the USA international.

“The experienced Premier League campaigner would probably come a lot cheaper than Lewis Hall.

“He’s someone I’m told is on Manchester United’s radar as well.”

Regarding exits, Joshua Zirkzee looks increasingly likely to move elsewhere amid interest from Juventus.

A new report from Gazzetta dello Sport claims Man Utd have ‘given the green light’ for Zirkzee to join Juventus on loan after he indicated his desire to join the Serie A giants.

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Jacobs names three ‘most viable’ targets to be third midfield signing – ‘they can get’

However, this move is still dependent on Jonathan David leaving Juventus, who still need to negotiate the terms of a loan.

The report claims: