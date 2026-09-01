Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move to Man City.

Manchester City have completed the signing of Iliman Ndiaye from Everton for £65m, and there is an update on Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez.

Man City have been active in the transfer market this summer, and they have been frantically working to sign Ndiaye and Fernandez before this window closes.

And Enzo Maresca’s side have been successful with Ndiaye, with the club announcing on Tuesday evening that the talented forward has completed his move to the Etihad. He has cost around £65m including add-ons.

On joining Man City, Ndiaye said: “I’ve worked my whole life for an opportunity like this.

“City are one of the best clubs in the world and I’ve seen them win everything as I’ve grown up.

READ: Chelsea sent £100m warning as finance expert reveals why Enzo Fernandez has to be sold

“To be able to write my own chapter in a story that special is the chance of a lifetime and I’m determined to grab it with both hands.

“It’s not always been easy in my career, but I always had the belief that I could play for a team challenging for the biggest prizes and now I’m here. It feels so good.

“I love to play with the ball on the floor in an attacking team that wants to score as many goals as possible. That’s why I know this is the perfect fit.

“City fans can rest assured that I will give my all to bring more success to this incredible club.”

Enzo Fernandez set to join Manchester City

And Fernandez should soon follow Ndiaye to Man City after Romano reported on deadline day that the Premier League side have reached an agreement to sign the Chelsea star for around £125m.

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Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: Enzo Fernández to Manchester City, HERE WE GO!

‘Deal in place for fee over £125m after a long negotiation as Chelsea approved the sale.

‘Enzo only wanted Manchester City and he’s now set for medical at #MCFC.’

Now, in another update, Romano has confirmed that Fernandez has passed his medical.

Romano said on X: ‘Enzo Fernández has completed a medical as new Manchester City player.

‘£125m move entering into documents and formal steps next with Man City and Chelsea.’

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