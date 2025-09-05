Fabio Paratici will consider his future after Daniel Levy's departure

Fabrizio Romano has offered insight as to whether Fabio Paratici will return to Tottenham after Daniel Levy announced his departure from the club.

Levy’s exit ends a reign of nearly 25 years and leaves Spurs with a huge void at the top of the club. It also places doubt over the comeback of Paratici, who had been lined up to resume an official role following his worldwide ban being reduced earlier this year.

The Tottenham fanbase has grown increasingly critical of Levy’s stint in recent years, though there’s no denying he has transformed their fortunes.

The Italian had been working in a consultancy capacity through the summer, in close contact with Levy, new CEO Vinai Venkatesham and technical director Johan Lange.

His involvement stretched to the transfer market, where Spurs added several new faces, including the loan capture of Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day.

It was understood Paratici would transition into a permanent role no later than October 1. That plan now hangs in the balance, with his relationship with Levy central to his return.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in GiveMeSport his newsletter, the 53-year-old will now take time before committing to anything.

“He will now consider his future; he’s always been close to Daniel Levy, so it’s time for decisions,” Romano said.

Paratici’s bond with Levy dates back to his appointment as managing director of football in 2021, when he was handed control of recruitment and head coach appointments.

His first moves included the controversial decision to hire Nuno Espirito Santo before turning to Antonio Conte, who lifted the team into the Champions League places.

Cristian Romero proved to be his standout signing and has since become club captain, playing a major part in last season’s Europa League triumph.

Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur and Destiny Udogie also arrived under his watch, with varying levels of success.

Other moves, such as Emerson Royal and Bryan Gil, cost significant money without delivering consistency. The turbulence of Conte’s reign eventually caught up with Paratici, too, as his Juventus past led to major legal complications.

He resigned from Spurs in April 2023 after FIFA extended his 30-month suspension for false accounting worldwide. That ban was later reduced, paving the way for his advisory role this summer and sparking talk of a permanent comeback.

Levy’s sudden exit may reset the situation. Without the man who appointed and defended him, Paratici must decide whether to continue at Spurs, delay his permanent return, or look elsewhere entirely.