Arsenal could spend big on a new striker in the winter transfer window despite Kai Havertz’s “fantastic” form, says Fabrizio Romano.

Havertz joined Arsenal from Chelsea for £60million in the 2023 summer transfer window.

The signing of the German was criticised at the time and he started slowly as a midfielder before coming to life further up the pitch.

His form up front has been relentless and has now scored in seven consecutive matches at the Emirates Stadium.

It took Havertz a while to win over the Gunners fan base but he has most certainly done so now, scoring 14 and assisting seven since Mikel Arteta converted him into a striker in February.

The 25-year-old has been bloody brilliant but there is still talk of Arteta bringing in a new striker.

That was a massive talking point in the first half of 2023/24 but Havertz’s form from February saw that debate die down and Arteta decided against signing a No. 9 in the summer.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko was strongly linked before he committed his future to the German club by signing a new contract, though a transfer next summer can not be ruled out.

Sesko reportedly views Leipzig as a stepping stone with several European giants monitoring his development.

He is one player Arsenal are looking at and transfer expert Romano says the Londoners could ‘possibly’ sign a new striker in 2025.

“The North London club monitored their options during the summer transfer window but in the end, decided not to bring in a new frontman,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“There’s a possibility that Arsenal try to sign a new striker in 2025 but it has not been decided as their full focus is on this season and the club are very confident about the current campaign.

“As for Kai Havertz, I think he has been a fantastic signing for Arsenal; goals, assists, and quality.

“He’s working hard on a daily basis with Mikel Arteta’s staff and is always looking to improve and get better.

“Everyone at the North London club is very happy with Kai and how he is performing this season.”

Havertz is resting during the international break after pulling out of Germany duty due to a knee complaint.

Arsenal boss Arteta will be delighted that his star striker has not been risked by German national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Havertz’s goal against Southampton last Saturday saw him become the first player since Robin van Persie in 2012 to score in seven consecutive matches at the Emirates.

Speaking about the former Chelsea forward, Arteta said: “You can tell he is playing with confidence. He takes the ball and he runs with the ball, he goes full gas in the high press, he holds the ball.

“He’s practising every day because he wants more. He’s not satisfied. There is still another level from him. He’s surrounded by incredible players but something has changed in him and you can really sense that confidence in him.

“Now he’s putting it in games and he’s winning football matches, which is great.”