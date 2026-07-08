Romano reveals Real Madrid decision on signing Rodri from Man City after Perez call

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided not to sign Rodri from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Rodri has long been a target for Real Madrid, who have appointed Jose Mourinho as their new manager.

Real Madrid have already publicly denied that they want to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, but there is no doubt that Los Blancos are keen on adding another midfielder to their squad.

With Madrid enduring two successive seasons without a major trophy, Los Blancos are determined to win LaLiga and/or the Champions League next season.

However, Rodri will not join Madrid, according to transfer guru Romano, who has claimed that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is not keen on the Man City and Spain international defensive midfielder.

Real Madrid will not sign Rodri from Man City

Romano said about Rodri, Man City and Real Madrid on his Youtube channel: “With Florentino Perez, the situation is completely cold.

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“So, between Rodri and Florentino at the moment, my understanding is that Florentino is not convinced by signing Rodri.

“And so, very quiet with Real Madrid this summer.

“Next summer, 2027, Rodri could leave Man City on a free because as of today – I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next 10 months – but, as of today, new contract proposal from Man City is on the table since April, but Rodri is still not accepting.

“There is still no financial agreement between Man City and Rodri.

“So, there is a possibility, there is a way for Rodri to stay at Manchester City one more season, play with City, play with Enzo Maresca and then in 2027 eventually leave on a free.

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“That’s a serious possibility.”

Like Rodri, Man City striker Erling Haaland, too, is a player who has long been on Madrid’s radar.

Last weekend, the striker’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland – who played for Man City and Leeds United, among other clubs, in his career – publicly said that the Norway international would be open to a move to Madrid in the future.

The 53-year-old told DAZN ES: “Real Madrid move? He’s very happy at Manchester City and has a long contract.

“We’re waiting for the new season… but anyone would want to play for Madrid.

“You never know what can happen in football”

Erling Haaland will not join Real Madrid from Man City

Romano, though, has said that Haaland will not leave Man City for Real Madrid this summer.

Romano said about Haaland, Madrid and Man City on his YouTube channel: “I am telling you Haaland to Real Madrid this summer – no.

“But Haaland to Real Madrid one day, who knows?

“Because Haaland is not excluding the possibility one day, again, not in December 2026 to go to Real Madrid.

“So, it’s something that in the mind of Erling Haaland is considered as a possibility for the future.

“Again, I am not taking about this summer.

“Again, Haaland is very happy at Man City.

“He’s a crucial player for City project, for City new coach Enzo Maresca, so the feeling is absolutely super positive between Haaland and City.

“But that’s the story for this case.”

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