Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed “why” one Manchester United star is “expected to leave” following the arrival of Ruben Amorim.

39-year-old Amorim has been appointed to replace Erik ten Hag and his first game in charge is at Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon.

The former Sporting Lisbon boss has a big job at Old Trafford as Man Utd are 13th in the Premier League after eleven matches.

There is likely to be an overhaul at Man Utd as Amorim looks to take the Premier League giants to another level. This means several players are at risk of being offloaded at some point next year.

Amad Diallo, Harry Maguire, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton are in the final year of their contract.

Man Utd have the option to extend Amad and Maguire’s deals on the same terms until 2026, but the other players are perhaps more likely to leave in the summer and Romano “expects” Eriksen to move on.

The transfer guru has revealed “why” the experienced midfielder is “expected to leave” as Amorim’s “vision is different” than Ten Hag’s.

“What I’m also hearing is that there are, as of today, zero contacts between Christian Eriksen, his camp, and Manchester United to sign a new contract in 2025,” Romano said.

“So the expectation is for Christian Eriksen to leave Manchester United on a free transfer in 2025, and could be in the summer transfer window as a free agent. Let’s see what happens in January.

“At the moment, I’m not aware of any contact or negotiation in January. In the summer, we had rumours about Ajax, but now I’m not aware of any fresh contact between Eriksen and any other club. But for 2025 on a free, this is more than a possibility for what I’m hearing.

“Man United want to go in a different direction. May United want intensity in that position, they respect, obviously, Christian Eriksen, who also did quite well in the first part of the season under Erik ten Hag, but the vision of Ruben Amorim is different. This is why Eriksen is expected to leave Manchester United.”

In an interview with Gary Neville, Amorim claimed Man Utd felt like his “place”.

“It was really hard but I had to do it. I already had conversations with clubs so was quite normal but what I felt at the time, I felt that this is my place,” Amorim told Neville.

“I think it was the right club in the right moment for me, Amorin continued. ‘I felt that this is my place. I think it was the right club in the right moment for me.

“It was very tough to leave Sporting. Because in the middle of the season, you can say everything, it’s Manchester United. It’s everything, it’s the moment, it’s the club that I want.

“But you are leaving your guys in middle of the season. It was really hard but I had to do it and I was so happy, of course.

“You can see it in every interaction that I have but I also felt in the first moment it was a little bit overwhelming. But after five minutes you start thinking about the club, the team, the players, how to play…. so it was quite fun.”