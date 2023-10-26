Romano reveals scenario where ‘fantastic’ Man Utd star would ‘consider exit’ in January

According to reports, Harry Maguire could still “consider” leaving Manchester United during the upcoming winter transfer window.

The England international has endured a tough time at Man Utd – who have two of the worst finishers in the Premier League – over the past couple of years and he slipped down the pecking order last season.

Erik ten Hag preferred to select Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as his centre-backs last season as Maguire barely featured for the Premier League giants.

Maguire was heavily linked with a move elsewhere during the recent summer transfer window and a £30m switch to West Ham United looked likely at one stage.

The Hammers were able to agree a deal with the Red Devils but this transfer did not end up being completed.

Man Utd have been poor at the start of this season and Ten Hag is already under a lot of pressure. But Maguire has been one of their better players in recent weeks.

Maguire has been afforded an opportunity by Ten Hag with Martinez and Varane suffering injuries and he has impressed.

The defender will want to play regularly ahead of next year’s European Championships and Fabrizio Romano reckons he will “consider a January exit” if he is “back to the bench in November and December”.

“Harry Maguire has been fantastic for Manchester United in recent days and weeks after some complicated months for him at Old Trafford. He was man of the match against Sheffield United and then scored the winner against Copenhagen, so it’s been a positive week for Maguire,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Of course, just one week won’t necessarily change the future of a player, but the feeling around Maguire is now different.

“It’s crucial for him to be playing regular football ahead of the January transfer window – he wants to go to the Euros, so if he is playing regularly as he is now, there is a chance for Maguire to stay at Man United at least until the end of the season.

“Still, if Maguire goes back to the bench in November and December, then in that case he will consider a January exit, depending on the proposals, but I can guarantee you that at the moment Maguire’s only focus is on United.

“He wants to fight for the club and show his passion for United, and so now the feeling around him is different, and his future could change.”

