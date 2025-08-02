Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United have come to a ‘decision’ on a new central midfielder after revealing their ‘secret’ interest in a Bayern Munich star.

United have so far completed the high-profile signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to bolster Ruben Amorim’s forward options, while also signing young left-back Diego Leon this summer.

They’re currently focusing their efforts on signing a new striker, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko thought to be their top target.

It was claimed last week that Sesko was leaning towards a move to Old Trafford, even without European football, amid claims from Fabrizio Romano that footballers are now “scared” to join Newcastle, United’s big rivals for his signature.

Early on Saturday it was claimed that Newcastle had in fact ‘won the battle’ for Sesko, but while revealing the details of Newcastle’s first official offer for the Slovenian, Ben Jacobs insisted the striker is yet to decide his future.

He wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Newcastle make a €75m+€5m bid for Benjamin Sesko Club-record offer. Newcastle’s tactic has always been to get a quick agreement with Leipzig in the hope #MUFC can’t or won’t match it.

‘As reported yesterday, Newcastle plan always to bid to Leipzig first without a Sesko agreement to join. #MUFC also working on player buy in. Both clubs active.

‘For clarity: Newcastle pitched financials to Sesko before bidding and these are acceptable, but they do not have a green light to join yet. Sesko, as of Saturday morning, has not decided on his next club. Decision could come quickly now. Big difference between terms not being an issue, and getting a ‘yes’ to actually join. It could come, but it hasn’t yet. The bid was made without yet knowing which club Sesko wants to pick.’

But Amorim is also keen on adding a new central midfielder to his ranks following Christian Eriksen’s departure at the end of his contract, and Romano has divulged United’s ‘secret’ interest in Joao Palhinha – who’s on the verge of a Tottenham move – before revealing a Red Devils pivot to a more creative midfield option.

Romano said on the Here We Go podcast: “I can give you one secret. Man United, at the beginning of the window, end of May/start of June, considered the opportunity to go for Joao Palhinha who is Portuguese like Ruben Amorim, he knows the player so well, now Palhinha is going to Tottenham, €30M loan deal with buy option.

“Man United decided eventually to go for a different player, less holding defensive midfielder, still defensive but with more intensity in their vision. Let’s see what happens and what kind of opportunity is on the market.”

The transfer expert didn’t name any potential targets, but a number of reports have claimed Amorim is interested in signing Morten Hjulmand, who thrived under him at Sporting.