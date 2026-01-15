Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United potentially appointing former England boss Gareth Southgate as their next permanent manager.

Southgate has been out of work since leaving his role as England boss following the loss to Spain in the 2024 European Championship final.

The 55-year-old has since taken a long break from football, but he has been heavily linked with a potential move to Man Utd over the past couple of years.

Southgate is said to have a good relationship with Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and speculation over his possible move to Old Trafford have been further fuelled by new interim boss Michael Carrick bringing in former England assistant Steve Holland as his No.2.

The Red Devils have appointed Carrick after he was favoured over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the ex-Middlesbrough boss expected to be replaced in the summer by a permanent successor.

Man Utd have opted to wait until the summer as expiring contracts, and the World Cup mean there will be more credible options available, including Oliver Glasner and Thomas Tuchel.

Regarding Southgate, Romano has explained that the Red Devils would have “taken him” now if they “really wanted” him.

“Southgate’s name always comes up when there is a Manchester United managerial vacancy,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“He has an excellent relationship with some people at Manchester United and with figures at INEOS.

“But my understanding is that if United really wanted Southgate now, they could have taken him.

“They did not proceed because, at this stage, they have different priorities in their process for appointing a new manager in the summer.

“For now, Michael Carrick is in charge and United will see how he performs. They will then start a proper process for a new permanent manager.

“At this moment, there is nothing concrete between Manchester United and Gareth Southgate.”

There has also been more information regarding Amorim’s exit, with a new report from The Sun claiming he was ‘ready to quit’ Man Utd only ‘days before his sacking’.

It is noted that he ‘told his friends he was resigning’ as he ‘was so dejected after a blazing row with director of football Jason Wilcox on the Friday before United played Leeds at Elland Road’.

However, Amorim is said to have been talked around by his agent.

The report claims: ‘It’s understood that he changed his mind after talking to his agent, Raul Costa, who insisted that the club should either back Amorim or sack him.

‘If he had resigned then it was likely that the Portuguese would have walked out without a penny in compensation. Costa felt the end of a traumatic reign was in sight and if it was the club’s decision then they should pay up the rest of the former Sporting Lisbon manager’s contract.’