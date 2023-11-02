Romano reveals Ten Hag’s ‘very clear message’ to Man Utd stars after ‘unacceptable’ Newcastle loss

Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Erik ten Hag told his Manchester United players after their 3-0 loss against Newcastle United.

The pressure is mounting on Ten Hag as Man Utd are enduring an awful start to the new season. They are eighth in the Premier League and already eight points adrift of the Champions League places.

Man Utd are also struggling in the Champions League group stages and they were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are back in action this weekend as they face Fulham at Craven Cottage. This is a must-win game for Man Utd after they produced a couple of pathetic performances against Newcastle and Manchester City,

Romano has revealed that Ten Hag “wanted to be positive” when speaking to Man Utd’s players after the loss to Newcastle on Wednesday evening.

“First they were comfortably beaten in the Manchester Derby at the weekend, with Manchester City dominating, and now last night they lost 3-0 to Newcastle to exit the Carabao Cup.”

READ MORE: The leading contenders to be next Manchester United manager if they sack Erik ten Hag



“This is something not acceptable for a club at the level of Manchester United.

“So, what happened after the game? Of course it’s not an easy moment for Erik ten Hag and from what I’m hearing he sent a very clear message to the players – he wanted to be positive, and he made it clear he wants them to stick together, they have to be together. We know these kinds of results can’t continue, but he doesn’t want to give up, and he wants the players to fight for the club and to restart their journey in the Premier League against Fulham this weekend.

“It won’t be an easy one because Fulham are a good side, and also because Casemiro is injured, giving the club yet another injury on their long list this season.

“This is another issue being discussed internally – there have been too many injuries. Still, Ten Hag is urging the players not to give up, and people close to the coaching staff also feel that some clarity on the Sir Jim Ratcliffe takeover will be a crucial next step for the future of Manchester United.”

Regarding Raphael Varane, Romano added: “I also just wanted to clarify the situation with Raphael Varane, because some fans were concerned about him being dropped for two games in a row, but there is no issue there, he simply missed last night’s game due to illness, nothing else.”

READ MORE: 3) Maguire 5) Sancho 22) Varane – Ranking Man Utd players by volume of Man Utd DNA

