Arsenal have confirmed that Mikel Arteta has committed his future to the Premier League giants by signing a new long-term contract.

Arteta is already the longest-serving Premier League manager, and he is now set for a longer stint in charge of Arsenal.

The Spaniard replaced Unai Emery at Arsenal at the end of 2019, and he has helped to rebuild the Premier League giants over the past few years.

Under Arteta, Arsenal have developed into one of the best teams in the world, and they ended their 22-year wait to win the Premier League title at the end of last season.

The Gunners did lose in last season’s Champions League final, but they are favoured to win more trophies this season as part of a potential period of dominance under Arteta.

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In recent months, Arteta’s future has been somewhat in doubt because he was in the final year of his contract, but the club have now confirmed that he has penned an extension.

Details on new contract for Mikel Arteta revealed

As part of Arsenal’s statement on the ‘new agreement’, they have confirmed that Arteta is now their manager instead of head coach.

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has revealed three more details on Arteta’s contract.

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Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: Mikel Arteta signs new deal at Arsenal until June 2030, club confirms.

‘The agreement reported in the recent weeks has now been validated and confirmed by #AFC.

‘Arteta and his backroom staff key members, staying for 4 more years — pay rise also part of the deal.’

On the new deal, Arteta boldly claimed that this is “only the beginning” for Arsenal.

“It’s a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal. This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue,” Arteta said.

“We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together. I’m extremely grateful to Stan and Josh for their trust and support, and feel honoured to be leading this club through such a special period in its 140-year history.

“This is such a proud moment for me and my family. I feel the love and respect from our fantastic supporters, and they have mine – and ours – in return.”

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