According to reports, Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali is ‘keen’ on a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Over the past couple of seasons, Tonali has developed into one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders, and he has been heavily linked with an exit from Newcastle.

Tonali failed to secure a move to Arsenal in January, but he has remained linked with them and other Big Six sides in recent months.

Newcastle are under less pressure to sell Tonali after offloading Anthony Gordon, but it is not out of the question that he is let go if they receive a suitable offer for the centre-midfielder.

Spurs have made a fast start to this summer’s transfer window and Romano revealed on Monday that they are making a bold move for Tonali.

Having already landed Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers and as they work on deals for Savinho, Jan Paul van Hecke and Joao Palhinha, they have ‘entered the race’ to sign Tonali.

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Romano said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham have entered the race to sign Sandro Tonali!

‘De Zerbi wants Tonali as new star for the midfield, ideal to step up #THFC level.

‘Spurs ready to face Man City and Arsenal in the race for Tonali for new ambitious project to prove their intentions.’

Romano reveals Tottenham green light for Tonali

Now, in another update, Romano has revealed that Tonali is “keen on a move to Tottenham”, and another “important detail” is in their favour.

“Tottenham want to do something very, very important in terms of a top player, top name in midfield,” Romano said on YouTube.

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“An important detail: Roberto wants Tonali, but De Zerbi and Tonali are from the same city, Brescia in Italy. So there is a very good connection between them.

“It’s not just about being Italian; it’s also about being from the same city. The connection is excellent. And so, De Zerbi is pushing internally at Tottenham to have Tonali as soon as possible.

“Obviously, the timing will depend on negotiations with Newcastle. It is never easy to strike a deal with Newcastle, but Tottenham will be on it.”

Regarding Tonali’s stance, Romano continued: “My understanding is that Tonali is keen on a move to Tottenham. Tonali is open to joining Tottenham. Tonali is ready to join Spurs even without European football, even after a terrible season for them.

“Tonali is attracted by the project, wants to play for De Zerbi, and so the possibility to see Tonali at Tottenham is really serious, it’s really concrete.”

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk, meanwhile, have also indicated that it will be hard for Tottenham to strike a deal with Newcastle, who have ‘made a decision’ to ‘not make it easy’ for clubs trying to buy Tonali.

The report claims:

‘Newcastle United have no intention of making it easy for any club hoping to sign Sandro Tonali this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding the Magpies would only begin to consider a sale if offers exceed £100million, following confirmation that Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to register an interest.’

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